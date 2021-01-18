NWS seeks better forecasts for region; Orangeburg County being divided into three weather zones

Orangeburg County residents will be able to receive more accurate forecasts and weather notices from the National Weather Service beginning in April.

The National Weather Service’s Forecast Office will divide the county's current weather zone into three separate zones. The change is designed to provide improved accuracy of forecasts.

“It makes it easier for us when we respond to an event and prepare to respond to an event,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

“It makes it easier for us to message as well,” he said.

Orangeburg County is South Carolina’s second largest county at about 1,128 square miles.

The county also extends just over 65 miles from the far western part to the far eastern part of the county. The weather on the far eastern part of the county can be substantially different from the weather on the far western part of the county.

Just last year, a tropical system near the coast led to the entire county being placed under a tropical storm warning when only the eastern part of the county needed the warning, Staley said.