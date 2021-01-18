NWS seeks better forecasts for region; Orangeburg County being divided into three weather zones

Orangeburg County residents will be able to receive more accurate forecasts and weather notices from the National Weather Service beginning in April.
The National Weather Service’s Forecast Office will divide the county's current weather zone into three separate zones. The change is designed to provide improved accuracy of forecasts.
“It makes it easier for us when we respond to an event and prepare to respond to an event,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.
“It makes it easier for us to message as well,” he said.
Orangeburg County is South Carolina’s second largest county at about 1,128 square miles.
The county also extends just over 65 miles from the far western part to the far eastern part of the county. The weather on the far eastern part of the county can be substantially different from the weather on the far western part of the county.
Just last year, a tropical system near the coast led to the entire county being placed under a tropical storm warning when only the eastern part of the county needed the warning, Staley said.
“By decreasing the area covered by watches and warnings for events such as winter storms and tropical cyclones, unnecessary closures of schools and businesses should be reduced in the appropriate circumstances,” the NWS said. “Similarly, it will limit the opening of shelters to only necessary areas.”
The change will be effective at 8 a.m. March 30 or April 1, depending on whether March 30 is an active or critical weather day.
Orangeburg County is currently in zone SCZ036. The new zones will be:
• SCZ135: Northwestern Orangeburg County, including the Neeses, North, Sawyerdale, Springfield and Wolfton local fire districts
• SCZ136: Central Orangeburg County, including the Bolentown, Canaan, Cordova, Edisto, Four Holes, Jamison, Norway, Orangeburg, Pinehill, Rowesville, and West Middle local fire districts.
• SCZ137: Southeastern Orangeburg County, including the Bowman, Branchville, Cattle Creek, Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Providence, Santee, and Vance local fire districts
The public does not need to worry about reprogramming their NOAA weather radios as the change should have no impact on current radio programming, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Quagliariello said.
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.