NWS: Potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

The National Weather Service says another cold front will cross the region today into tonight, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

The showers and thunderstorms will begin mainly after 2 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms could continue after 4 a.m.

Along with the thunderstorms, there is also the potential for localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially in the southeastern Midlands and southern CSRA.

The NWS has also issued a lake wind advisory, which is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight. Winds are expected to reach 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Thursday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 74, with a low of 64 overnight.

There’s a chance of showers early Friday. Skies will gradually become sunny with a high near 81.

