NWS no longer predicting weekend frost

The National Weather Service is no longer forecasting frost for The T&D Region this weekend.

Initial forecasts called for some patchy frost on Sunday morning, but those forecasts have since changed.

Low temperatures for Orangeburg are forecast to remain in the lower 40s in the short term. The low Monday is forecast to be 40.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up during the early to middle part of next week.

According to the Clemson University Cooperative Extension, Orangeburg has historically had a 50% chance of seeing its first frost on or before Nov. 8.

