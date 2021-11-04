 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWS no longer predicting weekend frost
0 comments
editor's pick

NWS no longer predicting weekend frost

{{featured_button_text}}
National Weather Service logo

NWS logo

 Wikimedia Commons

The National Weather Service is no longer forecasting frost for The T&D Region this weekend.

Initial forecasts called for some patchy frost on Sunday morning, but those forecasts have since changed.

Low temperatures for Orangeburg are forecast to remain in the lower 40s in the short term. The low Monday is forecast to be 40.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up during the early to middle part of next week.

According to the Clemson University Cooperative Extension, Orangeburg has historically had a 50% chance of seeing its first frost on or before Nov. 8.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News