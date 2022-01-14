NWS: Ice possible Sunday; trace amounts could affect travel conditions

Trace amounts of ice could accumulate on roads in The T&D Region on Sunday morning, making travel conditions hazardous.

The central and northwestern part of Orangeburg County and most of Calhoun County could see ice accumulations of .01 to .1 inch, according to a Friday weather brief from the National Weather Service.

Small amounts of ice could accumulate in areas near Springfield, Neeses, Livingston, North, Jamison, St. Matthews, Fort Motte and Cameron, plus the north and western parts of the City of Orangeburg.

The Sandy Run area could see between .1 and .25 inches of ice accumulation.

Bamberg County is not expected to see any ice accumulation.

“Ice could make some roadways (especially bridges and overpasses) dangerous for travel,” according to the NWS.

The most likely time for freezing rain to occur in The T&D Region will be between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities is maintaining its operational readiness with its electrical crews.

“Based on the latest forecast, we have not advanced to any higher state of preparation,” spokesman Randy Etters said Friday.

The latest forecasts for the T&D Region call for no snow accumulation.

The NWS is forecasting a 90% chance of rain mainly after 2 a.m. Sunday with a low around 33. A quarter to a half of an inch of rain is possible.

During the day Sunday, there is a 100% chance of rain, mainly before 3 p.m., with a high near 43. About three-quarters to one inch of rain is possible. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

The NWS noted that black ice is a concern.

“Temperatures will drop to freezing across much of the area Sunday night, possibly causing refreezing to occur and black ice to become a concern,” the NWS said in its brief. Monday's high temperature in Orangeburg is forecast to reach 48.

The NWS says areas north of Interstate 20 will most likely see the greatest impacts from Sunday’s storm in the form of freezing rain.

Statewide, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm on Friday.

South Carolina’s electric cooperatives are bringing in extra help. Louisiana and Florida line workers plan to arrive in the state Saturday.

Orangeburg County government officials are offering residents the following tips for dealing with the upcoming weather:

• Stay informed on the weather and road conditions.

• Stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, check over your vehicle’s fluids, battery and tires.

• If you must go outside, keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent losing body heat.

• Ensure your phone maintains charge so it can be used during an emergency.

• If you lose power, report it to the utility company and have an alternate and safe way to keep warm prepared.

• Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, and do not burn charcoal indoors as its fumes can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Do not operate portable generators indoors.

• Keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves and radiators.

• Use portable heaters that have been listed by a testing laboratory (look for the laboratory’s label). These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own.

• Plug portable electric heaters directly into the wall outlet; don’t use an extension cord or power strip.

• Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other insulating measures.

• Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

• Bring pets inside; don’t forget to wipe your dog’s paws, as some ice-melting chemicals are not pet-friendly.

• Move livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

