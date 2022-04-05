NWS: Funnel cloud nearly touched ground in St. Matthews

A trained spotter reported that a funnel cloud nearly touched the ground in St. Matthews at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Also, the National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a new tornado warning for east central Bamberg County, southeastern Orangeburg County and southwestern Clarendon County.

It’s in effect until 5:45 p.m.

At 4:50 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Branchville, or 13 miles southeast of Bamberg, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Radar indicated rotation. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes.

* This dangerous storm will be near Bowman around 5: 10 p.m. and Holly Hill around 5:35 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Santee, Mill Creek Marina and Campground, Vance, Indian Bluff Recreation Park and Eutawville.

This includes the following highways...

• Interstate 26 between mile markers 161 and 169.

• Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 100.

A warning was also issued for southeastern Bamberg County until 5:15 p.m.

At 4: 52 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Sycamore, or 7 miles east of Allendale, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0