NWS forecasts hard freeze for Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Temperatures are forecast to dip to 25 degrees on Tuesday night, marking the end of the growing season, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to The T&D Region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 53 degrees.

A freeze watch is in effect for Tuesday night, with the National Weather Service warning “a brief period of subfreezing temperatures is possible towards daybreak on Tuesday, along with areas of patchy frost.

“All sensitive vegetation should be covered or brought indoors as a precaution and in advance of a possible hard freeze Tuesday night.”

Widespread frost is expected before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, it’s forecast to be sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday night’s low is expected to be around 28 degrees.

The weather will improve on Thanksgiving, with the National Weather Service forecasting a “dry and pleasant” day. It’s forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 64.

