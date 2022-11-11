NWS finds no tornado damage; radar-indicated storm started in Orangeburg

A National Weather Service team visited Orangeburg on Friday afternoon to see if the remnants of Hurricane Nicole spawned a tornado that caused damage in the area.

Radar indicated that a tornado may have started at the Orangeburg Country Club and ended in Calhoun County, but the team did not find any damage along the track.

“There is no clear indication of any trees down or any kind of damage visibly from the road,” NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Quagliariello said while out in the field.

“Certainly something could have happened in a wooded area, but during these tropical systems tornadoes are very short lived and not very strong. There could have been a brief touchdown somewhere and then it could have picked up,” he said.

A tornado warning was issued for the Orangeburg area around 3:22 a.m., with a radar-indicated tornado just northwest of the City of Orangeburg heading in a general north-northwest direction toward Calhoun County.

The radar-indicated track of the potential tornado started at the Orangeburg Country Club and tracked over Riverbank Drive, Lake Edisto Road, North Road near St. Stephen United Methodist Church, Deer Crossing Road, Stacey Bridge Road, the intersection of Providence Road and Limestone Road, then into Calhoun County to Bull Swamp Road near Kennerly Road, to Center Hill Road and Beaver Creek Road, to Calvary Church Road and Valley Ridge Road before ending near the Starbucks plant on Interstate 26.

The tornado warning was cancelled around 3:51 a.m.

The radar-indicated tornado was one of two reported during Nicole in the Midlands. The other was in Sumter and Kershaw counties.

Outside of the potential tornado, Nicole's impact through the area was relatively uneventful.

No power outages were reported by Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities or Dominion Energy.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported four customers without power in Calhoun County.

About .74 inches of rain fell at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport through 2 p.m. Friday.

Sustained winds at the airport were hovering around 21 mph, with a peak wind gust at the airport of about 37 mph, according to the NWS in Columbia.

Rainfall totals through Friday morning included:

• 1.92 inches at a station 6.9 miles southwest of Santee

• 1.71 inches at a station 3.9 miles northeast of Swansea

• 1.56 inches at a station 2 miles northeast of Santee

• 1.26 inches at a station 5.2 miles east of North

• 1.24 inches at a station 3.2 miles northeast of St. Matthews

• 1.22 inches at a station 2.2 miles southwest of Elloree

• .85 inches at a station 2 miles north of Denmark

• .81 inches at station 7 miles southeast of Neeses

• .77 inches at station .2 miles southeast of Ehrhardt

• .56 inches at station 2.8 miles northwest of Denmark

• .47 inches at station 4.5 miles west of Elloree