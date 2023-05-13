Vicki Johnson has been a registered nurse for 33 years and knows a good, sincere, caring nurse when she sees one.

Dixie Rutland is one of those nurses.

After Johnson’s mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and began hospice in Summerville, she moved her to her home in Orangeburg and chose Grove Park Hospice.

Rutland was the first nurse to come to her home and her mom loved her the first day she arrived. They found they had things in common, like their love for liver and onions and fruitcake cookies.

Rutland’s professional care went beyond being a nurse. Rutland befriended Johnson’s mother.

Rutland’s care for her mother – body and soul – and the entire family prompted Johnson to honor her as part of a Thursday program recognizing local nurses during National Nurses Week.

Rutland was one of eight nurses honored at the program held at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Nursing and Health Science Building.

Friends, family and coworkers attended the fifth-annual event.

“I truly love nursing,” Rutland said upon receiving the recognition during the ceremony. “Nursing is a calling. It comes straight from the heart.”

“If your heart is not in it, do not do it,” Rutland continued. “Your patient will know it. They know who does it for the money and who does it from the heart. It is a calling from God. This is a blessing.”

Rutland started nursing school at OCtech at the age of 48. She started out in nursing homes and later worked at the hospital before joining hospice care.

Rutland is a violent crime survivor and she wanted to return the care she received.

Johnson said Rutland is a “highlight for these patients who are on their deathbed.”

“Thank you for everything you do,” Johnson said, addressing all the nurses in attendance. “I appreciate you and everybody at Grove Park. Dixie – she danced for mom. She had extra cookies.”

The Times and Democrat and sponsors launched a contest, publication and in-person event called “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.”

Individuals were asked to nominate a nurse who has made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility. Individuals were asked to tell what made the nurse extraordinary.

Once the nominations were in, they were narrowed down to eight winners to be honored at the Nurses Week event.

Six of the nurses had their stories told in a special section that was published in The T&D on May 7. Two of the honorees declined to participate in the public event due to privacy concerns.

OCtech Vice President for Academic Affairs Williette Waring Berry said she personally has experienced “the power of a nurse.”

In October of 1995, Berry was involved in a head-on collision. She suffered several broken bones and her aorta ripped and ligaments in her neck were torn.

During six surgeries and one month in the hospital, Berry was able to benefit from the care of nurses.

“Great nurses not only care for their patients, but also comfort and support them during some of their most difficult times,” she said.

“As a nurse you have the opportunity to help heal the mind, soul, heart and body of your patients, so remember they may forget your name, but they will never forget how you made them feel,” Berry said.

Claflin University Associate Dean of Nursing Dr. Shannon Smith said, “The heart of health care: that is what nurses really are.

“Their labor is not in vain. Sometimes it feels like it, i.e. COVID.”

The university offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing. She encouraged those in attendance to consider attending Claflin.

The university has funding for 15 full annual scholarship opportunities as well as for nurses who want to continue working in rural health care.

“Always remember you have been gifted by God to serve him through serving others,” Smith said.

In addition to Rutland, other nurse honorees for 2023 were:

• Grove Park Hospice’s Tammy Irick. The St. Matthews resident graduated from OCtech in 2004.

Upon graduation, she worked at the Regional Medical Center for about a year before joining Grove Park Hospice about 13 years ago. She currently serves as a full-time, on-call nurse.

Irick says she became a nurse because she wanted to make a difference in the lives of people who are sick by demonstrating compassionate care.

“Hospice can be really tough, but when you have supportive family and supportive staff, it makes it all worthwhile,” an emotional Irick said. “The good times outweigh the tough times. I still have relationships with family members of patients I have taken care of.”

• MUSC Health-Orangeburg’s Tiye King became a nurse after having her child in the neonatal intensive care unit for five long months. She says she was deeply moved by the compassionate care and support provided by the nurses.

Witnessing their dedication and unwavering commitment to the well-being of her child inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. She wanted to make a difference in the lives of other families who were going through similar experiences and be a source of comfort and care during vulnerable moments.

“I am really glad to be a nurse,” King said. “I enjoy what I do. I love being there for patients during a difficult time. Surgery is hard for everyone and people get nervous and I get to hold their hand when they go to sleep and when they wake up.”

• Bowman resident Dale Phillips works at MUSC-Orangeburg on rehab.

He has been a nurse for 10 years after receiving his associate’s degree from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and bachelor's degree from USC Upstate.

Phillips entered into nursing following an accident after nine years in the construction business.

His favorite experiences as a nurse are times spent sitting with a hospice patient or being available to people in need. Making people smile during challenging times is also a joy for Phillips.

Phillips thanked fellow nurse Johnna Patrick for nominating him. The two spent time on hospice and helped each other serve patients.

“Thank you for the nomination,” Phillips said. “It is an honor.”

• Orangeburg native Talicia Robinson has been a nurse since 2009. She received her associate of nursing degree from Midlands Technical College.

She works full time with Fresenius Kidney Care or as a float pool nurse at RMC (MUSC Health-Orangeburg).

She wanted to become a nurse after helping her maternal great-grandmother while in the hospital, then later helping to take care of her paternal grandmother while she was ill.

She wanted to make a positive difference in another person’s life.

“I love what I do,” Robinson said. “There is not a day that I regretted being a nurse.”

“I go hard for my patients,” she said. Also, “I go hard for my coworkers” because “they are the team that you have to rely on.”

• Orangeburg native Tammie Smoak is currently a chemotherapy infusion nurse at the MUSC Mabry Center for Cancer Care.

She received her associate’s degree in nursing from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, bachelor’s degree in nursing degree from the University of South Carolina Upstate in 2013 and a master’s degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner degree from USC-Columbia.

She has been a nurse for 20 years with experience in emergency, surgery, occupational health and oncology.

Her desire to become a nurse was prompted by becoming pregnant as a teenager and the care she received from the nurses at the Orangeburg hospital who helped deliver her baby.

“I love being a nurse,” Smoak said, pointing to Jacqueline Davis, who nominated her. “This is one of the reasons why.”

“I have wonderful patients. I don’t understand sometimes how patients just say, ‘Oh, you do so much for me.’ I tell them I am just doing what I want you to do for me. It really breaks my heart that some patients don’t get that care in other places.”

Davis said Smoak is “so awesome.”

Davis said during her treatment, she started watching western movies.

“She had to listen to me talk about wagon trains all the time and all the other westerns,” Davis said. “She knew my name. Everything felt like it was individual and I knew it was coming from her heart.”

“I love you and I know God sent me to you,” Davis told Smoak. “I appreciate that.’

The honorees received a certificate, their framed story from The T&D’s special section, a tote bag and a bouquet of roses in a vase provided by The Garden Gate Florist.

The presenting sponsors this year were Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Title sponsors were Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly and Grubbs Furniture. Supporting sponsors were Garden City Heating and Cooling, Grove Park Hospice and The Hearing Center. The floral sponsor for the fifth year in a row was The Garden Gate Florist.