Nursing assistants school opening in Orangeburg

A health care training school is coming to Orangeburg.

The LaTrice D. Ferguson School of Nursing Assistants is opening at 948 Dantlzer St.

Enrollment starts May 2 and classes are scheduled to begin June 6.

A ribbon-cutting and meet-and-greet are set for Monday, May 9.

Office hours will be Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The course is seven weeks, during which students meet twice a week.

"I have a school already in Walterboro," CEO and Program Director Ernestine Ferguson said. "Several students come from Orangeburg and Columbia down to Walterboro. I needed to come here."

Asheara Roberson travels from Denmark to Walterboro and has been with the program for a year.

"As long as you are on track, doing your work and getting your things done, you will definitely have your certification lined up in a row in less than a year," she said. "It is super fast-paced and fast-tracked. You are in and you are out."

Roberson said she is in the process of becoming a patient care technician.

Currently, the school has 24 students enrolled with about eight already expressing an interest in enrolling at the Orangeburg office.

"We have a fast track," Ferguson said.

The school, with the motto "Making Dreams Come True," offers a number of health care courses: nursing assistant, phlebotomy technician, patient care technician, medication technician, medical clinical assistant, EKG technician, Basic Life Support/CPR Certification. Online courses are available in medical billing and coding and medical administrative assistant.

"We work hard for our students," Ferguson said.

The school, which is a national and state in-facility testing and certification site, touts its small classroom setting, daily constructive feedback, hands-on demonstrations and opportunities for professional development and leadership.

The school has two classrooms as well as a practice lab for clinical learning. The school has three instructors and two front desk staff.

Programs are licensed and state-approved and accredited by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.

The Regional Medical Center Vice President of Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Karrie Powell expressed her excitement to be able to partner with the school in helping to grow nursing staff.

"We have made great improvements in staffing but still need additional caregivers at both RMC and in the state of South Carolina," Powell said. "We welcome students and have created specific programs designed to ensure they have a good experience and gain vital knowledge they need to deliver excellent care. RMC has experienced a tremendous year and our quality has improved tremendously over the last year. We are investing and caring for the people who care for the people."

Ferguson opened the school six years ago in Walterboro in honor of her daughter LaTrice Davonna Ferguson, who was dedicated to the service of others. LaTrice died March 1, 2015, at the age of 24.

Ferguson owns the school with her husband, Donald.

For more information about the school, call 803-997-2022 or 843-782-4646 or by email at ldfsnada@gmail.com. The website is: https://ldfschoolcna.wixsite.com/walterboro

