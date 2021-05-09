NURSES 2021: Kayla Rutland works 'dream job' being chemo nurse

The nomination: Joann Sexton, a patient of nurse Kayla Rutland’s at the Mabry Cancer Center, said that when she would go in for treatment, Kayla always had a kind word to say and was very upbeat. She could make a bad day good and after she got Sexton set up for treatment, she would always check on her like a mother checks on her child.

Sexton said, “I always trusted her care and knew in my heart she was doing her best for me. When I would ask questions, if she didn’t know the answer, she would get it from someone who did. She would always get help when she needed to and I respect her for that.”

Sexton said Kayla is a good friend and not just her nurse. When they first met, Kayla was young but she could tell that she was a good nurse and a fine person. “She is my horse, if she doesn’t ever win a race!”

Kayla Rutland, 29, is a graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken with a bachelor of science in nursing. She works at her "dream job" as a certified chemotherapy nurse at the Mabry Center for Cancer Care in Orangeburg. She previously worked as an RN in the Emergency Department at the Regional Medical Center. Rutland, a resident of North, is a married mother of a young daughter with another on the way.