NURSES 2021: Kayla Rutland works 'dream job' being chemo nurse

The nomination: Joann Sexton, a patient of nurse Kayla Rutland’s at the Mabry Cancer Center, said that when she would go in for treatment, Kayla always had a kind word to say and was very upbeat. She could make a bad day good and after she got Sexton set up for treatment, she would always check on her like a mother checks on her child.
Sexton said, “I always trusted her care and knew in my heart she was doing her best for me. When I would ask questions, if she didn’t know the answer, she would get it from someone who did. She would always get help when she needed to and I respect her for that.”
Sexton said Kayla is a good friend and not just her nurse. When they first met, Kayla was young but she could tell that she was a good nurse and a fine person. “She is my horse, if she doesn’t ever win a race!”
Kayla Rutland, 29, is a graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken with a bachelor of science in nursing. She works at her "dream job" as a certified chemotherapy nurse at the Mabry Center for Cancer Care in Orangeburg. She previously worked as an RN in the Emergency Department at the Regional Medical Center. Rutland, a resident of North, is a married mother of a young daughter with another on the way.
Why did you want to be a nurse? "Growing up, my mom was a respiratory therapist and worked at the hospital. remember going to visit her, whether to take her lunch or just say 'hi.' I loved it. I remember walking into the hospital and just being so happy to be there. It is almost as if I still get that feeling today when I go to work. I looked up to my mom for taking such good care of patients like she did every day, and I knew I wanted to do the same. I don’t remember ever thinking I would do anything else but become a nurse and care for others."
Memorable events: "I previously worked in the ER before working here at the Mabry Center, so I have seen a lot and witnessed a lot in almost eight years of nursing. However, nothing compares to the triumph of witnessing a cancer patient ring the bell to signify their completion of chemotherapy.
"These patients go through weeks, even months, of chemotherapy, so we celebrate them big when this special day rolls around. Their family also gets to be involved and come observe it, and we give them souvenirs with the date they finished their treatment.
"One of my most favorite memories is a patient just dancing her heart out when she rang the bell. Her daughters were there with her, and we all danced along. It is truly something to be proud of when you complete a full treatment. We do our best to make them feel like they have conquered the world after completing this journey.
"Another memorable and very special time while working at the Mabry Center was being pregnant with my first daughter. I will never forget my patients’ kindness and love they showed during my pregnancy. After Braelynn arrived, they continued to check on me through the other nurses while I was on maternity leave. Three years later, they still come by to check on her and ask to see pictures. Experiencing this again with my second pregnancy has been just as special as the first time.
"Our patients are truly family. We get to know their families and they get to know ours. It is a love from patients I feel is unlike any other."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my job is the bond I make with our patients. As they go through this journey, we become like family and get to know each other so well. Some of them come multiple times a week. When they finish their treatment, they ring the bell to signify their accomplishment. This is so rewarding not only to them but also to the nurses and team who care for them.
"Unfortunately there are also many challenges being a chemotherapy nurse. With great reward from the love from your patients also comes much heartache when a patient passes away. Tears are shed, and lots of love is shown to their families. Their families also show great love and appreciation to us. We find comfort in knowing there is no more sickness for them, and the reward is what keeps us coming back to this profession every day."
What does the future hold? "When I think about my future with nursing, I see myself here at the Mabry Center. This is my dream job, and I am so happy here. My goal was to achieve my bachelor of science in nursing, which I did almost eight years ago, but I have achieved so much more by becoming a certified chemotherapy nurse. I will soon have my second daughter, and I plan to enjoy every second I can with my family and continue being the best chemotherapy nurse I can be."
Nursing during the pandemic: "The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot for nursing and health care in general. Here at the Mabry Center, we have experienced many changes.
"At first, we were all very frightened for our patients. Knowing they had low immune systems, there just was not a lot of information to show they would be able to make it through if they were to get COVID-19. Overall, our patients have done very well at keeping their distance and wearing their masks, not only here, but also everywhere.
"The biggest change would be not allowing family to accompany them to their treatment area. We had to decrease as much traffic in the chemo area as possible to protect our patients. When family is involved with a patient’s care, they want to be there with them, and the patients want them to be there as well. This was hard to tell them they could not join them for their time here.
"We continue to update the family as the patients go through their treatments and try to make them feel as comfortable as possible. We also would allow family back in the chemo area when it was time to ring the bell for a patient. We now have moved the celebrations outside so we can social distance, but still celebrate this great accomplishment. I think these major changes are going to be long-term impacts from COVID-19 at the cancer center.
"Most of our patients are getting their immunizations, but we still have to do what is best to protect their weak immune systems. Change is hard, but with a pandemic as we have all experienced, long-term impacts are inevitable when it comes to nursing and health care."