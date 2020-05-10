Nurse honoree, family feel fury of tornado

Nurse honoree Amanda Thompson was injured in the deadly April 13 tornadoes that struck in Orangeburg County. This report on her family's experience was first published on April 18.
Eight seconds. That’s how long it took for Devin Thompson’s life to flash before his eyes as an EF3 tornado toppled his home and left his family scared and shaken, but thankful for life.
Three tornadoes hit Orangeburg County early April 13. One, with winds up to 140 mph, killed two people in the Neeses area.
It was the same tornado that slammed into Thompson’s home at 449 Sharpe Road in North.
Just as he shut the door to the bathroom, where his wife, Amanda, 36, daughter Summerlyn, 17, and son Johnathan, 13, huddled, the entire house lifted and flipped completely over.
Thompson recalled the beginning of that frightful morning and credited the tornado warnings that blared across the family’s cell phones for helping save their lives.
“It was about 5:30 or 5:40. My wife was already up doing her nurse charting. The first alarm went off. ... We were kind of monitoring it and then the next thing you know, the lights go out for a minute and then come back on. Then another alarm comes on,” he said.
“I started hearing this crazy noise, and then the power went off. I looked out the blinds and the lightening was flashing, and I saw stuff just flying in the air. You could hear nothing but just roaring. I said, ‘We got to go. Let’s go now,’ and everybody went in the small bathroom in our trailer,” he said.
Thompson had been able to retrieve the mattress from his son’s bed to shield the family, but the power of the tornado’s wind was undeniable.
“As soon as I got the door shut, the whole house just lifted up and just started rolling. I was watching my son and my daughter hit the walls and come down, and then the floor just physically came apart from the walls. Those two disappeared. I didn’t know where they were anymore,” he said, referring to his children.
It all took about eight seconds before silence.
“The next thing you know, Johnathan started yelling, ‘I can’t get out!’ He pushed the stuff off of him and said, ‘I’m out. What can I do?’ Everybody was just screaming. My wife was moaning in pain. I was moaning in pain. I physically couldn’t help nobody to do anything,” Thompson said.
His father-in-law, John Sharpe, a pastor at Cornerstone Community Church’s Bamberg campus, lives nearby and came up to help the family.
“My next-door neighbor came over here, too, to see if he could help anybody out, but I physically could not move. My son, my daughter and my wife got out. I had to wait for the fire department to get to us. It took a while because all the trees were down,” Thompson said.
Sharpe cleared as much debris as he could and also tried to calm the family’s nerves.
“My wife was pretty hysterical. It just happened so fast. Your whole life changes before your eyes. We’ve been here 22 years. Everything we worked hard for is gone in split seconds, but the material stuff is not what’s important here,” Thompson said.
Johnathan said, “I could see my sister, my dad, all of them fly. The house started flipping and it just like sped up and fell down and hit something hard. We really didn’t have time to be scared.”
Summerlyn said, “The scariest part wasn’t the flipping. It was just not being able to find where everybody was at. It was so dark, and we were just covered in debris. We couldn’t move, and I just heard everybody screaming. It was lightening, thundering and raining. It was just a mess.”
Thompson said, “From where we were in the bathroom, the house actually picked up on its left side first and just started tumbling. It think it rolled two times and landed on three of our vehicles.”
He said the tornado also ripped the tin roof off from the shop he did mechanic work out of, throwing pieces as far as 75 feet up in the air into surrounding trees.
Johnathan said, “We’re lucky to have our lives back, to have a second chance. I guess God got a new plan for us. A new house, I don’t know. It opened my eyes for sure. Always be ready because you never know when life could end.”
Thompson said he is grateful – and amazed -- that his family survived.
“We should not have walked out of this. My wife had a little bit of bleeding on the brain and blunt trauma. I got some fractured vertebrae, six fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, normal stuff from the impact. My daughter got a broken nose and a busted lip and probably a concussion. Johnathan got impaled by some nails in the back and in the arms,” he said.
Thompson said his harrowing experience has caused him to reevaluate some things.
“I think God has another plan for us. He had his guardian angels around us. I never blacked out. I remember everything that happened. By the time I shut the bathroom door and put the mattress on top of my family, the house just started going up.
“I don’t remember actually hitting nothing. There were these little boops and then I just had that one bad hit. The only way we walked out of there was by the grace of God. He has a different plan for us for sure,” he said.
Thompson added, “God let us live and took everything from us in a matter of seconds. It’s just like Job in the Bible. He took everything from him, but he’s going to give it back to us ten times fold. It’s definitely opened my eyes in a lot of ways. I don’t take life for granted, for one. You never know if your life on this earth is going to disappear.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
