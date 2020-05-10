Nurse honoree, family feel fury of tornado

Thompson said he is grateful – and amazed -- that his family survived.

“We should not have walked out of this. My wife had a little bit of bleeding on the brain and blunt trauma. I got some fractured vertebrae, six fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, normal stuff from the impact. My daughter got a broken nose and a busted lip and probably a concussion. Johnathan got impaled by some nails in the back and in the arms,” he said.

Thompson said his harrowing experience has caused him to reevaluate some things.

“I think God has another plan for us. He had his guardian angels around us. I never blacked out. I remember everything that happened. By the time I shut the bathroom door and put the mattress on top of my family, the house just started going up.

“I don’t remember actually hitting nothing. There were these little boops and then I just had that one bad hit. The only way we walked out of there was by the grace of God. He has a different plan for us for sure,” he said.

Thompson added, “God let us live and took everything from us in a matter of seconds. It’s just like Job in the Bible. He took everything from him, but he’s going to give it back to us ten times fold. It’s definitely opened my eyes in a lot of ways. I don’t take life for granted, for one. You never know if your life on this earth is going to disappear.”

