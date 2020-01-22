It was a beautiful, sunny South Carolina morning in Orangeburg as more than 580 friends and acquaintances greeted one another with smiles, hugs, handshakes and open arms at the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast held in the sanctuary of Edisto Fork United Methodist Church.
“This is the largest crowd we’ve ever had, and we hope that it will continue to grow from here. We are elated that we can be a part of what is happening in the Orangeburg community,” said Michael Bartley, president of the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., sponsor of the occasion. The theme this year was, “The Urgency of Now: It’s Time to Serve!”
“What time is it? Life’s most persistent and most urgent question is what are we doing for others? Now is the time, the time to serve. If you cannot fly, then run. If you cannot run, then walk ... keep moving forward,” said Bartley in his welcome remarks, quoting the words of King, renowned civil rights leader.
Addressing those gathered, the keynote speaker, Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. chose to create a family-type atmosphere akin to sitting and listening to an elder who imparts knowledge as he referenced his memorable childhood experiences of gathering with his cousins to hear the words of wisdom from his grandmother in Georgia. Taking the front of the stage, moving away from the formal lectern, Gossett seated himself to openly engage the audience as family and friends.
“I believe God works in mysterious ways. God has a plan for us,” said the New York-born social activist, reflecting on his life on the big screen that afforded him unique opportunities. He mentioned others such as fellow actor Sidney Poitier and actress Ruby Dee, who have had careers with an undeniable impact on racial attitudes in America through their roles in Hollywood and as civil rights activists.
“There was a time when, if we knew the truth, it would have been dangerous, so they took it out of the books. Now it is no longer dangerous; it is extremely necessary because we have proven to ourselves that our survival depends on what everybody does in the tribe for the betterment of the whole tribe,” Gossett said.
“Whatever we do is for the benefit of everyone. We have a planet that God is sending us signals that it is going to die. We have extremely dangerous weather and fires. We have oceans that are full of plastic, yet we are fighting over who is going to be in charge,” he said.
“If we are doing anything other than taking care of this planet, we all may as well be in a 747 airplane at 30,000 feet that is about to crash and the people inside the plane are fighting over who is going to be in first class,” he said.
“This is just me. I am an elder. I call myself, not an African American anymore. I call myself an American African. We come from the oldest established civilization on the planet. We must be very proud of it and contribute what we know to our children and to the world. This is our major job of contributing to the salvation of us all. Our one job is just to take care of ourselves and one another for the benefit of all mankind. Continue to build relationships with our young people. They want to hear what you have to say,” Gossett said.
“We have every right to be upset at slavery, at breast cancer, at high blood pressure and at diabetes in our body,” admitted Gossett who then advised, “I have been around the world and have heard from a lot of great people in this life, but nothing like the wisdom of my grandma who told me, ‘Be kind to yourself. Let go and let God.’”
“It is important that we always remember our heritage and the contributions that Dr. Martin Luther King made not only nationally, but locally,” said first-time attendee Qwanda Jefferson. “It’s inspirational and a blessing that these gentlemen take time out to put on such an amazing event.”
“This is a very positive thing. It brings people together who we may not have seen before such as celebrities who impact our lives by helping us continue to live in unity and love with one another. Love covers a multitude of sins. Events like this bring the community closer together,” said the Rev. Velma M. Haywood, retired full elder in the S.C. United Methodist Conference.
“It’s an honor to be here and in the company of this family. What our speaker did today was make it feel like a family, like we were all sitting at granddaddy’s knee and getting the benefit of his wisdom. I appreciated that because there was a lot of wisdom offered,” said Deval Patrick, civil rights lawyer and Democratic candidate for president of the United States.
Several Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service awards were presented at the program: Frank and Rowena Loadholt, in recognition of exemplary community, civic and educational leadership; the Rev. Brother Joe and Evelyn Singleton, in recognition of exemplary community, civic, educational and spiritual leadership; and Justin Bamberg, in recognition of civic and political exemplary performance and service to the citizens of South Carolina.
According to Bartley, the proceeds from the yearly breakfast gathering go to support the local colleges and Orangeburg area organizations such as the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation, Ronald McDonald House and Meals on Wheels.
