Nowadays whenever we hear any news, the coronavirus panic is up front.
We are reminded of SARS and MERS epidemics that were also caused by coronavirus family members. Coronaviruses are a group of common viruses that have crown-like spikes on their surface. These viruses infect all sorts of animals, birds (i.e. chickens), reptiles (i.e. snakes), mammals (i.e., pigs, cows, goat and sheep) and humans.
As a matter of fact, most humans get infected with coronaviruses at some time in their life. They cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory infections and tummy aches. It mostly causes the common cold. But they can also cause more severe illnesses such as infection of human bronchi (bronchitis) and lungs (pneumonia).
Occasionally, there are new types of coronaviruses that arrive from chicken or other animals and accidentally jump the species and infect humans. This rare event called is zoonosis. The zoonotic events can result in severe outcomes.
In the recent case of species-jumping, the new coronavirus appeared to have jumped from snake to man. In the last two decades, three different types of human coronaviruses, including the newest one -- the “2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)” and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) coronaviruses -- have resulted from zoonosis.
These viruses can spread by the air -- by coughing and sneezing, by close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands, touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands. The new coronaviruses can cause severe illness, particularly in elderly individuals and those who have a compromised immune system. Cold-like symptoms may turn into bronchitis and pneumonia.
These individuals may suffer from high fever, cough with mucus and shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness. There are no specific treatments for coronavirus infections yet.
The majority of the individuals infected with coronavirus will get better on their own. However, symptoms can be relieved by taking over-the-counter medicines for pain, fever and cough. However, aspirin should not be given to children. And cough medicine should not be given to children under 4.
Generally, the best therapy is to get lots of rest and by drink plenty of fluids. If worried about symptoms, contact your health care provider, family physician or if severe then go to nearest ER.
How can we prevent coronavirus from spreading?
Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent human coronavirus infections. However, the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus are to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your own face, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Staying away from sick folks, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that one frequently touches, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or in extreme urgency with a sleeve can prevent the spread of infection. If you are sick, then use self-quarantine, meaning staying home when sick and avoiding contact with everyone.
How worried should we be from the novel coronavirus?
If we calculate what the last two coronaviruses have done, we may get a glimpse into the near future. If we look at SARS, which was identified in 2003 in certain parts of the globe, we can assume what this novel coronavirus may do to the human race.
The outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (or SARS) infected over 8,000 people and killed about 800 people (10% mortality). Surprisingly, while SARS spread to 40 nations, it did not spread much from person to person in other nations. Almost 100% of individuals who died were Chinese.
Another coronavirus -- Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS -- started in September 2012 and initially it appeared that the virus did not pass easily from person to person. However, May 12, 2013, a case of human-to-human transmission was confirmed. At the end of 2013 there were 124 cases and 52 deaths in Saudi Arabia (42% mortality rate).
Two years later, in May 2015, an outbreak of MERS reemerged in South Korea when a man who had traveled to the Middle East came down with MERS in Seoul. This caused one of the largest outbreaks of MERS outside of the Middle East.
As of December 2019, 2,468 cases of MERS cases had been confirmed and 851 of the infected people have died (34.5% mortality rate).
Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV): At the time of this writing (Feb. 1), the novel coronavirus has already killed over 200 people, reportedly infected over 10,000 people and has spread to 30 nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global emergency. Pakistan has offered to send field hospital to China.
This virus causes severe pneumonia and was discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. In response to the potentially deadly pandemic, the Chinese government has shut down all the large centers that attract large groups -- sports arenas, movie theaters, museums and tourism visiting places -- and all schools.
Not only the city of Wuhan but virtually the entire province of Hubei has been locked down, with all public transports -- trains, buses, subways, ferries, airlines and all major highways and toll booths -- absolutely shut down. Many cities like Shanghai and Beijing are measuring body temperatures on all routes leading into the cities.
In addition, Wuhan is building a hospital of 25,000 square meters to deal with the infected patients. Wuhan city is in quarantine, no one in, no one out. Everyone must wear face masks. The scale of the challenge of implementing such a blockade can have an immense impact on the economy of a nation and on her resources. If these are the things yet to come and if this pandemic showed a mortality rate of even 5%, we will have all our major cities face the same dilemma as Wuhan is facing today.
What is the world medical community doing wrong?
Many nations are trying very hard to evacuate their citizens from China. Medically, this is a very unsound move. This will significantly increase the risk of spreading the virus at the global levels. Since, we do not have a test to diagnose the infection yet, we will undoubtedly bring the virus home, creating an unnecessary risk to the rest of our people.
