Notable moments in the life of MLK

Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised in the American South, but his dream of racial equality and social justice reverberated out of his region, into the whole country and around the world. And it just wasn't his vision that spanned the globe -- the man himself embarked on travels far and wide.

Editor's note: Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the indoor venues mentioned in this article could be temporarily closed or have limited capacity. Be sure to check their websites or call before you make visitation plans.

You can honor him on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 18) or anytime of year by walking in his footsteps or reading about his journeys online.

From his homeland in the heart of the South to unexpected destinations far beyond America's shores, here are the places that shaped and inspired the man: