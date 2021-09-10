Not yet born on 9-11, Lake Marion students mark anniversary

Lyde spoke about why the attacks should be remembered and revisited, stating "that it is important to remember what happened so that we can learn from our history so as to not repeat it, that knowing what happened that day shouldn’t be forgotten.”

Murry spoke on the importance of the ceremony. “To remember the event is to honor those we lost and that we should continue to have them," she said.

Wright has a personal connection to 9-11 unlike his peers. At the time of the attacks, his mother’s family was living in New York and his cousin’s husband was lost that day.

“My family has talked about that day, they talked about what happened. They mentioned losing him, that it was sad, that it hurt," he said.

For White, “The attacks symbolize those who lost their lives that day, as something that can never happen again and should never happen again.”

Lail, who raised the flag, said, “As I raised the flag I felt a sense of loss. There were so many lives lost that day. I thought of what they could have done with their lives. I hope that something like this never occurs again.”

Dr. Daryl Brockington, LMHS principal, said he is proud of the students and how they conducted themselves in a special commemorative event.

