Norway warns residents of clogging sewer system

NORWAY -- The Town of Norway has recently brought it to citizens' attention that they are clogging the sewer system with some of their actions and has also recently announced early senior hours for Family Dollar in the town because of the coronavirus pandemic and a new cancellation.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said on the Norway Facebook page, "We want to share with you the issues we have with our sewer system. We have a total of four Sewage Collection Systems and one huge Waste Water Plant."

"The pumps inside the collection systems are constantly getting clogged with baby wipes, cloth rags and toy cars. Unclogging the pump consists of a series of steps which in turn is very costly (up to $2000) each time we call for services," she said.

Several photographs on the town's Facebook page illustrate the wipes and other items that clog up the pump.

Clemons added, "When this happens, the pump stops working (and) then the Collection tank fills up with a potential for a sewer overflow. This results in major fines with DHEC and the Environmental Protection Agency."

"We're asking that everyone be cognizant of what you're flushing down the toilet and (putting down the) sink. Please help us protect our sewer system here in Norway," she said.