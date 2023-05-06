NORWAY – Norway officials say the town will not have to pay more to offset the cost of the Harrison Avenue water upgrade project, but the town still has other, unrelated debts to offset.

“The Harrison Avenue Water Project is going forward, and the town does not have to provide additional funds,” Mayor Lynn Garrick said during council’s May 1 meeting.

Councilman Gregg Covington said, “The Commerce Department will make up the difference.”

The recent meeting was held at the Norway Town Hall, just off the Savannah Highway.

Town officials asked for the help of the Municipal Association of South Carolina when they learned the Harrison Avenue water project was going cost more than the original bid. The MASC then sought help from S.C. Department of Commerce, which was approved.

Prior to the regular meeting, council held a public hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The general fund revenue is listed at $1,092,470. Expenses are listed at $1,211,330.

Public Service Commission revenue was listed at $236,635; expenses were listed at $255,210. Also, the Municipal Court revenue was listed at $75,000; expenses were listed at $76,123.

Garrick later said, “We do have quite a bit of old debt. We are working on a plan for that debt.”

The town is catching up on some old audits and has asked for assistance from the staff of S.C. Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell. They have not heard back about that assistance.

“Once we resolve the old audits, we can then try to get some grants,” Garrick added.

Garrick said she has been “doing a lot of calling and talking” about old audits and debts.

She said earlier the biggest shortfall is in public service.

“We have $48,000 (in debt) that hurts us in the general budgets,” she said.

Garrick added, “Property taxes are down by $20,000 a year (in revenue).”

“We also do not have any American Rescue Act Plan funds left,” she said.

Council gave first reading to the budget during the regular meeting after the hearing.

Council discussed concerns about Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities costs.

“We are buying more water than we are selling,” Garrick said.

Millions of gallons of water have been lost in the town because of leaks and lack of access to valves.

Garrick said, “S.C. Rural Water is coming, and they are trying to find the valves under the asphalt. They will shut down some of the valves.”

Garrick is also asking the S.C. Department of Transportation not to pave over the valves when they come through to repave Savannah Highway. Lack of access the valves made the town unable to shut down leaky lines in the past.

Garrick and Covington said, in summary, they both have been seeking solutions for the water line issues and water costs.

Garrick also said the town has been given seven findings from the S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority audit results.

Among other findings, insurance premiums were incorrect and councilmembers were not offered insurance.

A full listing of these findings can be obtained from the town hall.

The mayor said she will have to answer PEBA about these findings by Friday, May 19.

In other business:

• To address a citizen’s concerns in a previous meeting, Garrick said a certified, registered letter was sent to the property owner whose debris was blocking part of a road in town. The property owner is out of state and if they do not get the debris up, they will be fined by the town, she said.

• Police Chief Edgar Williams mentioned three case files from the month, including one for assault and battery, one for grand larceny and a third for burglary in the second degree. He also mentioned 12 traffic citations.

Garrick mentioned that a police officer had resigned, and Williams confirmed he had.

• Council went into executive session to discuss a personnel issue. No decisions or motions were made upon return from the executive session.

• The next meeting of the Norway Council will be held Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Norway Town Hall. Town Clerk Dee Gore confirmed that the meetings will continue to be held at the town hall instead of the Old Willow School.