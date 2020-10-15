NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town to take $20K loan to pay debt

NORWAY – The town of Norway is taking out a loan borrowed against town property in order to pay off a debt, according to a decision made in the recent regular meeting held on Facebook Live.

Early in the meeting, Mayor Tracie Clemons made a motion to amend the agenda for an executive session to discuss a financial loan and property, and it was approved by council. Upon from return to open session, Clemons made a motion to accept a loan in the amount of $20,000 with 10-percent interest rate with putting one of the town buildings up for collateral to pay for the town’s outstanding balance of $20,000 with McGregor CPA. Council approved the motion.

The town, as reported last month, has still been in the red in several areas and still is, according to financial reports from the meeting. According to a report by Clemons during the meeting, for example, in one municipal area in the recent month, the total revenue was $29,349.15 but the expenses were $34,139.68. They were in the red $4790.53 in this one area.

Clemons stated that letters for delinquent water bills with the delinquent water bill plan explained went out toward the end of last month. She had stated in a previous report that collecting on these water bills would eventually help with the town debt.