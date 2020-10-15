NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town to take $20K loan to pay debt

NORWAY – The town of Norway is taking out a loan borrowed against town property in order to pay off a debt, according to a decision made in the recent regular meeting held on Facebook Live.
Early in the meeting, Mayor Tracie Clemons made a motion to amend the agenda for an executive session to discuss a financial loan and property, and it was approved by council. Upon from return to open session, Clemons made a motion to accept a loan in the amount of $20,000 with 10-percent interest rate with putting one of the town buildings up for collateral to pay for the town’s outstanding balance of $20,000 with McGregor CPA. Council approved the motion.
The town, as reported last month, has still been in the red in several areas and still is, according to financial reports from the meeting. According to a report by Clemons during the meeting, for example, in one municipal area in the recent month, the total revenue was $29,349.15 but the expenses were $34,139.68. They were in the red $4790.53 in this one area.
Clemons stated that letters for delinquent water bills with the delinquent water bill plan explained went out toward the end of last month. She had stated in a previous report that collecting on these water bills would eventually help with the town debt.
Police Chief Brad Wilke stated that municipal court is going to be reopened for citations soon. According to a past report, unpaid traffic citations were another factor in the town’s debt.
Wilke said, “We are expecting a positive change for (the rest of) October.”
He stated that traffic citations remain steady and that they only had one major crime in the town during the month, which was a property crime against one business and that they retrieved some information on several suspects.
Clemons mentioned another source of revenue for the town, but it is earmarked.
“We have $198,068 in penny sales tax funds for water and sewer infrastructure,” Clemons said.
She stated that the town plans to use it for reimbursement for equipment at all four stations, stationary generators at all four stations, and matching funds for Harrison Avenue (water lines) grant.
Clemons said the town experienced two leaks in the water lines on Winchester Avenue recently and that the town is going to have to borrow a backhoe because theirs is in the shop.
She said that one of their Carnation Court lift station pumps is clogged.
“There are two of them, and one is a backup,” she said.
She said that they are working on this issue.
Clemons also mentioned that the Hometown Economic Development grant had been applied for by the town, but no decision has been made about the winner yet.
Councilwoman Berley James, who was sworn in during July and was named sanitation commissioner during a previous meeting, said, "Our goal is to be litter-free in Norway."
“I thank the Public Works Department for all they do as well,” she added.
She said that she and others are going to take before and after pictures of litter being thrown out and what it looks like after cleanup.
James said they are going to try to identify litter hot spots and then they will get back to the citizens.
