NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town to rent rooms, purchase police software

She said that One Solution is set up for smaller towns in Orangeburg County to link in, but they are not linked in yet and that she and others want the town of Norway to link into it.

At the last meeting, Inspector Antonia Turkvant of the sheriff’s office gave a presentation on the software. Turkvant said that OCSO, the jail, EMS and more all implemented the One Solution software and that they built it to go ahead and be multi-agency, including some towns in the county that may want to be a part of it. She said the software can be useful to a deputy to show if something is in Norway’s jurisdiction, that it helps with redundancy in dispatch, that it uses speech software to tell the deputy where to go for a call, that it can look up priors and communicates with other counties regarding current filings and more.