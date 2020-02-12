NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town to rent rooms, purchase police software

NORWAY – Norway Town Council approved rooms to rent and confirmed plans to get One Solution software for their police cruiser, will distribute a truck in a different way than previously thought at a called special meeting recently.
At a previous meeting, Mayor Tracie Clemons brought up the possibility of renting three rooms at the old Willow School. The discussion was later tabled for the special meeting.
Clemons said, “We omitted from Monday’s meeting the price of renting the rooms.”
Councilman Gregg Covington mentioned that renting each room should be per day, and Clemons said that cleaning the room would be the renters’ responsibility and that those at events would be under the town’s liability as the town owns the building.
After discussion, council decided to rent each of the three rooms available to citizens for $25 an hour each, with a cleaning deposit of $50. The cleaning deposit will be refunded if renters clean up the room themselves.
As previous discussed, the town has been considering teaming up with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office to use their One Solution software for dispatch and officer management, including in-cruiser and smartphone features, that may improve their ability to do their jobs.
“We had OCSD discuss One Solution software (during a previous special meeting in January). Basically, what this software does is it is an accountability software,” Clemons said.
She said that One Solution is set up for smaller towns in Orangeburg County to link in, but they are not linked in yet and that she and others want the town of Norway to link into it.
“We have no new alternatives in place, for we have not looked at other similar software. If not accepted, we will continue the system in place,” Clemons said previously.
At the last meeting, Inspector Antonia Turkvant of the sheriff’s office gave a presentation on the software. Turkvant said that OCSO, the jail, EMS and more all implemented the One Solution software and that they built it to go ahead and be multi-agency, including some towns in the county that may want to be a part of it. She said the software can be useful to a deputy to show if something is in Norway’s jurisdiction, that it helps with redundancy in dispatch, that it uses speech software to tell the deputy where to go for a call, that it can look up priors and communicates with other counties regarding current filings and more.
Turkvant said that a start-up fee for a basic license for One Solution will be $1,200.
Clemons said OCSD will review the town’s equipment to see if they need additional items. Clemons also mentioned that Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston found funding for the purchase of the software.
Council voted to approve the purchase.
In other business, plans to distribute a used 2018 Ford F150 truck by the town after sealed bids were changed slightly.
Clemons stated that a few hours before the special meeting, the high bidder stated that he could not buy it for that and asked that the town give it to the next highest bidder.
The next two highest bidders were both at $3500. Council accepted the bid that came in first.
Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com.