NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town seeks mutual aid agreements with other police agencies

A citizen asked if Denmark, which is south of Norway across the county line, would be included in the mutual aid agreements.

Wilke said, “We did not include Denmark because that would have been an additional county.”

Councilman and water commissioner Travis Golden stated the bids came in on Feb. 28 for the Winchester Avenue water line area, where there have been significant recent leaks, and other water line areas.

Clemons said the lowest bidder is still being selected and that the improvements for the Winchester Avenue water lines were started under the auspices of former Mayor Ann Johnson.

Johnson stated during public comments that part, not all, of Winchester Avenue’s water lines will be improved and that other improvements will be on Hunter Strett and Maple Street and parts of other nearby streets.

Clemons said the public works department has two new employees, and they will have hard hats, and their uniforms and vehicle will be marked with a town logo.

Under old business, Clemons said that the original oak symbol flag will remain in the museum as per the family’s wishes but that the Town of North will be looking into making a copy of it to display.

In other business: