NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town increases fines, approves change of fiscal year

NORWAY – The town of Norway currently has $13,581.34 total in its overall budget, according to reports from a Facebook Live council meeting June 1 and also approved increasing their maximum town fine from $500 to $1087.50 during the meeting.
Mayor Tracie Clemons stated that according to the treasurer’s financial report, there is $2504.26 in the Norway General Fund, $3,928 in the Public Service Commission Fund, and $7149.28 in the Norway Municipal Court fund.
Clemons said that in discussion with the town lawyer and the Municipal Association, she determined that the maximum town fine needed to be increased to account for extra fees.
“You must apply applicable fees (to be paid to the state) and a law enforcement service fee,” she said.
Clemons stated that in order to account for the state fees, you multiply the original fine by 2.075 and add a $25 law enforcement service fee, as well as another $25 for the victims advocate fund.
Police Chief Bradley Wilke added, “Those are state-mandated assessments. None of those are additional fees from the town.”
The town was basically losing money with the amount it set for municipal fines before accounting for the mandated state fees.
Clemons said that the fiscal year and municipal fine ordinances will both need two readings.
She also mentioned recent COVID-19 testing at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler School and thanked Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter for her assistance in making the testing happen.
“We had a total of 76 people from the area who got tested. All 76 came back negative for COVID-19,” Clemons said.
Councilman Travis Golden, who works with the Norway Public Service Commission, stated, “There is nothing major to report on the waste water side.”
He said, however, that there has been an improvement with the town’s citizens not putting materials down drains that they should not.
Golden discussed the water side and stated the line improvements on Winchester are almost wrapped up and that the ones on Maple will be starting soon.
He said that they hope to get a better line mapping system in place for the town in future, and there are plans for other streets, including taps and hydrants on Kinard and others.
Clemons said the town had a needs assessment for a Community Development Block Grant on May 18 and asked citizens what they needed as far as the water/sewer areas and economic development, and the information was put into a report for the grant application process.
Clemons announced a public hearing for grant would being held June 4 via Facebook Live. Also, on Monday, June 22, there will be a budget review meeting tentatively at council chambers at 7 p.m.
Clemons then proposed to change from a calendar year to a fiscal year for the town.
She stated that the calendar was previously aligned from January to December.
She explained, “The stub period will be from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2021.
“July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 will be our true fiscal year (if the motion carries),” lemons added.
A motion was made and approved to change the town from a calendar year to true fiscal year.
They then discussed burning ordinances in the town and some proposed changes. The changes were not seconded. Discussion continued, and some of those changes were further edited in session.
Clemons further edited one of the ordinances to read that only clear fuel such as gasoline, charcoal fluid, propane and lighter fluid can be used to start fires.
She further edited one to read, “Plastics, garbage, motor oil and other dangerous accelerants are prohibited.”
There was more discussion after public comments.
Clemons said that to do open burning, citizens must obtain a burn permit from the S.C. Forestry Commission and that open burning is only allowed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. She said that bonfires can be contained, however, and that they can be burned up until 10 p.m. in the town.
The burning ordinances were eventually seconded with the changes. A copy of the complete ordinances can be obtained through the town hall.
Clemons stated in her report that only 37.9 percent of people in Norway have reported to the U.S. Census.
"We need to get those numbers up," she said. She added that Gov. Henry McMaster has extended the state of emergency up until June 15. She said the Orangeburg County Administrative Center, courthouses and other government offices. will open on June 15. The Orangeburg County Department of Parks and Recreation will open back up then, as will the park in Norway.
Clemons also recognized the new office assistant/assistant clerk, Ellen Brundige, who recently started.
