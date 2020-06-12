NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town increases fines, approves change of fiscal year

She also mentioned recent COVID-19 testing at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler School and thanked Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter for her assistance in making the testing happen.

“We had a total of 76 people from the area who got tested. All 76 came back negative for COVID-19,” Clemons said.

Councilman Travis Golden, who works with the Norway Public Service Commission, stated, “There is nothing major to report on the waste water side.”

He said, however, that there has been an improvement with the town’s citizens not putting materials down drains that they should not.

Golden discussed the water side and stated the line improvements on Winchester are almost wrapped up and that the ones on Maple will be starting soon.

He said that they hope to get a better line mapping system in place for the town in future, and there are plans for other streets, including taps and hydrants on Kinard and others.

Clemons said the town had a needs assessment for a Community Development Block Grant on May 18 and asked citizens what they needed as far as the water/sewer areas and economic development, and the information was put into a report for the grant application process.