NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town hires interim police chief

NORWAY – The Town of Norway has hired a new interim police chief, James Thorpe.

The announcement was made during the council’s Monday evening meeting via Facebook Live -- Mayor Tracie Clemons stated that Thorpe was officially sworn in on Monday, Oct. 26.

Thorpe said he would have more to share at a later date because he had just been sworn in a week before the meeting.

Clemons congratulated him on his new position and encouraged those council members who had phoned in to clap for him over the phone.

According to financial reports disclosed in the meeting, the general fund was still in the red as of the end of October.

Clemons emphasized, “This does not mean that the town's bank accounts are in the negative.”

Some financial reports showed some areas in the negative as disclosed in the meeting. For example, one area in the budget was approximately $800 in the negative for the past month. Council approved the financial statements as-is.

Clemons said Norway will be on a spending freeze for the next six months. She stated they will just be paying basic bills and not spending town funds on other things during this time.