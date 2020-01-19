NORWAY – The Town of Norway is only considering teaming up with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office to use their One Solution software for dispatch and officer management, including in-cruiser and smartphone features, that may improve their ability to do their jobs, but the town will definitely be making other changes in their police force.
“The (One Solution) software is attractive and will be addressed to the entire council at the February's meeting,” Mayor Tracie Clemmons said at a special called council meeting.
Council will not be looking at any other new systems except for this one to consider.
“We have no new alternatives in place, for we have not looked at other similar software. If not accepted, we will continue the system in place,” Clemons said.
She said the town is going to be working on changes in the police force immediately this week as well.
“We will begin interviewing (the week of Jan. 13) to hire an interim chief and hire the selected officer immediately. We have requested a reserve officer and/or deputy to the OCSO to provide coverage within a week or two,” she said
Inspector Antonia Turkvant of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, who has 22 years of experience in law enforcement, gave the presentation on the One Solution software. Turkvant stated OCSO, the jail, EMS, etc. all implemented the One Solution software and that they built it to go ahead and be multi-agency, including some towns in the county that may want to be a part of it.
“I wanted to show what (the usage of the software) means for the town of Norway and other towns,” Turkvant said.
“Norway has already been built into the system as well as North and Springfield,” she said.
The software can be useful for an OCSO deputy coming into the area.
“The software tells them if something is in the Town of Norway’s jurisdiction,” Turkvant said.
She said that it also helps with redundancy with dispatch and prevents people having to talk to multiple people at the 911 center and having to answer the same questions multiple times.
Turkvant said that medical calls are prioritized by the system and that the officers get real-time information on the residences to which they are traveling. She demonstrated the system reading directions and information aloud in digital speech.
“The system speaks to you. It has a digital voice. It tells the deputy where the call is coming from,” she said.
“The system will alert the officer if there is past history with a citizen … The software will mention if somebody is wanted, and alerts go throughout the system,” she said. “The software also provides officer accountability. If you say something that you should not, it is logged.”
She stated the system has the ability for deputies to add notes, access photos, scan licenses for prior offenses, to look up information on guns, run license tags and more.
“We can also communicate with Lexington County and Richland County etc. via the system. Our software now talks to other software,” she said.
She said that this especially helps with stolen items that have been taken across county lines to be pawned elsewhere and that the system will even keep records on items that have been pawned.
Turkvant said that the One Solution software can be run on a laptop in a cruiser as well as on a smartphone and that every cruiser with the software becomes its own mobile hotspot with no dead areas in the county that they have experienced.
She said studies have been done to show that the system improves response time because the deputies do not get lost as often.
Turkvant said that the cost of fully implementing Norway in the system would depend on what Norway wants. She estimated that a start-up license for the town would be $200.
Attending the meeting along with Clemmons and council were Mayor Julius Jones of North and Springfield and Salley council members as well as pastors and citizens. There were also presentations by Blue Ink Sign Inc., the One Orangeburg County initiative, Team Norway and CASA/Family Systems.
