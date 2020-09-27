NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town approves delinquent water bill payments

The Town of Norway has also been awarded a grant for the Harrison Avenue water upgrade for over $620,000.

"We do have to do a 2% match," Clemons stated.

She said this is similar to the water upgrades being made on Winchester Avenue, that part of the Winchester area is complete, and that those customers have been moved to the new PVC pipes and another part of that area is still being moved to completion.

Clemons added there are no current issues with water leaks or sewer blockages and that a new wastewater operator will start in the town in Oct. 1. The name will be announced next month.

Police Chief Brad Wilke said they hired a new officer, James Thorpe, who will be normally working night shifts.

He stated that they did have two property crimes in the town during the past month but they were both related.

He also mentioned 41 different traffic citations and that they made nine arrests during the past month.

Wilke said, “Some of these were traffic arrests. Others were bench warrants from people not paying tickets.”

“We are seeing a down trend in crime rates, however,” Wilke added.