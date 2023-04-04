NORWAY – Lynn P. Garrick was sworn in as Norway’s new mayor on Monday evening.

She’ll face some pre-existing, yet newly discovered, water woes during her term, including millions of gallons of leaking water in the town.

According to some March 14 texts from Nick Follmer of NWF Industries, “We have found a broken completely in half 2-inch cast iron line (dated 1937) under the storm drain on 3rd street.”

Follmer’s texts continue, “My calculations @ 60 psi say it was between 2 to 8 million gallons a month leaking.”

“The biggest travesty in the Town of Norway was all the paving over (of) the valves throughout the years. Of all the useless regulations, something needs to be done about these paving outfits,” Follmer stated in the texts.

He stated, “Every one of them on 321 (Savannah Hwy. in Norway) is gone. 10-15 valves toasted.”

Follmer’s texts were read aloud during Monday’s meeting. They were sent to Covington, who was acting as mayor until Garrick’s election.

Covington said NWF Industries has been searching for broken lines throughout the state, not just the Town of Norway.

Garrick said, “Get in touch with the head engineer with SCDOT.”

“There are collars for the valves so that when you pave, you do not pave over them,” she added.

Garrick said she will be looking into and finding solutions for these issues.

Covington also read aloud texts dated March 15, 2023 from Follmer which showed that paving over valves is a statewide issue.

“It happens everywhere on every road. I imagine it is quite hard to see the valve boxes on the paver, but there are certainly methods that could prevent this,” Follmer texted.

“Handheld GPS, perhaps, with a dedicated person just for valves? I don’t know exactly, but I can tell you cutting new ones in are about $1,200 per square inch,” Follmer concluded.

Covington was selected by council to be mayor pro tem. Council also voted to keep all of their pre-existing committee spots.

Covington mentioned the Lower Savannah Council of Governments is still working with the S.C. Department of Commerce to find additional funding for the Harrison Avenue Water Project. He noted that even if the town receives additional grant funding for the project, it will have to match more money.

In other business:

• Councilman Kelvin Crosby, of the Parks and Recreation Committee, informed council that the park was still not open on Saturdays and Sundays as decided in the last meeting.

Arrangements were made with town police and employees to keep the park open during future weekends.

The park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Council will determine in a future meeting if those days will be extended.

• During public comments, a citizen complained about garbage and debris being left on a street corner and being in the street after a house cleanup. The citizen said the debris is a hazard to the citizens of Norway and others who drive on that road.

Garrick said she would look into it.

• Council went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. No motions or decisions were made upon return from the executive session.