NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Police recover stolen vehicle with help from other agencies

NORWAY –James Thorpe, recently hired interim Norway police chief, during the regular Norway Council meeting held via Facebook Live and a teleconference Monday evening, Dec. 7, reported on a stolen vehicle among other thefts during the past month.
Thorpe said, “We had a car that was stolen and recovered.”
Thorpe thanked the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and Lexington County Sheriff's Office for their help in recovering the stolen vehicle. Thanks was given by Mayor Tracie Clemons as well for cooperation between all of these agencies.
Thorpe also mentioned that some catalytic converters were missing from Gibson's Auto and a Coca-Cola sign was stolen from the outside of Gibson's Restaurant. These particular items had not been recovered as of press time.
He stated that people are convening in crowds again in the town and need to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Clemons added that with the holidays coming up, people need to adhere to these guidelines and mentioned the large number of cases in Orangeburg County in general.
Thorpe also mentioned the leash law for dogs and that people need to adhere to it more in the town.
Council then went on to discuss old business.
According to financial reports disclosed during the meeting, the Town of Norway is still in the red in some areas.
Clemons said, "This is our last meeting for 2020. 2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone … more so for businesses and municipalities. I do not want citizens to get discouraged about the numbers they have heard. The Town of Norway's goal is to get out of debt."
Clemons, later in the meeting, stated that Council had to rescind a decision made in the October meeting because the Municipal Association of South Carolina advised that they put it in the form of an ordinance.
Clemons discussed a new ordinance for the previously decided upon (but then rescinded) loan in the amount of $20,000 with 10-percent interest rate with putting one of the town buildings up for collateral to pay for the town’s outstanding balance of $20,000 with McGregor CPA.
Councilman Gregg Covington expressed some concern, regarding the paperwork for the ordinance, that the address and/or parcel number of the property being put up for collateral was not mentioned. He basically stated that another property or asset of the town could be seized if this was not specified.
The mayor asked if the town attorney could place that address and/or parcel number of the collateral in the paperwork, and several council-members agreed.
Council approved the first reading of the ordinance with the understanding that the town attorney would insert the address of the property being put up for collateral in the paperwork.
The town also gave second reading of a stub year budget for January 2021 to June 2021. As Council voted for some months ago, the town will start a fiscal year budget from July 2021 to July 2022. Previous administrations in the town had the fiscal year going from January of one year to January of another. The change in the fiscal year budget range required a stub year and stub year budget.
Clemons, in a previous meeting, said that $138,830 will be the total municipal budget for the stub year from, again, January to June 2021. She stated they also have $625,486 in restricted funds that can only be used for water and sewer infrastructure. She said the town’s total expenses will be $107,312. Clemons next said there will be $365,788 in Public Service Commission funds. She stated there are capital penny sales tax funds for $198,000 for water infrastructure improvements and that the true operating revenue for the Public Service Commission will be $167,720. Expenses for the Public Service Commission will be $122,870, and the Norway Municipal Court will have an operating revenue of $42,000 with expenses of $40,500.
Clemons mentioned a water leak in town and there being discolored water when the fire department recently used water for a structure fire in the town. She also asked that all issues with discolored water be reported to Town Hall.
She stated they are flushing the lines for the Winchester Avenue area and mentioned repaving on Hunter Street.
Thorpe next mentioned a hefty fine for tampering with water meters in the town. Clemons said an ordinance states that a fine of over $1,000 can be given if water meters are tampered with.
“Think before you open that glass and tamper with the water meter,” Clemons added.
Clemons said, “Some Adopt-a-Palm Tree trees are still available. Only solar lights can be used, and the panel for those lights has to be exposed to light for four to six hours.” Those interested can contact Town Hall for paperwork and to sign up for this.
Clemons concluded the meeting: “I have one year under my belt as mayor. I appreciate you for being patient … We have a lot of things in store for 2021.”
She gave holiday greetings and asked again that citizens adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during their holiday gatherings and that they have a safe holiday.
