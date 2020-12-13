NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Police recover stolen vehicle with help from other agencies

Clemons said, "This is our last meeting for 2020. 2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone … more so for businesses and municipalities. I do not want citizens to get discouraged about the numbers they have heard. The Town of Norway's goal is to get out of debt."

Clemons, later in the meeting, stated that Council had to rescind a decision made in the October meeting because the Municipal Association of South Carolina advised that they put it in the form of an ordinance.

Clemons discussed a new ordinance for the previously decided upon (but then rescinded) loan in the amount of $20,000 with 10-percent interest rate with putting one of the town buildings up for collateral to pay for the town’s outstanding balance of $20,000 with McGregor CPA.

Councilman Gregg Covington expressed some concern, regarding the paperwork for the ordinance, that the address and/or parcel number of the property being put up for collateral was not mentioned. He basically stated that another property or asset of the town could be seized if this was not specified.

The mayor asked if the town attorney could place that address and/or parcel number of the collateral in the paperwork, and several council-members agreed.