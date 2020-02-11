NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: New interim police chief sworn in

Golden said they are also looking into the lift stations and materials and are adding a heat strip in the tank toward Springfield and that they are continuing a grant project started by the former mayor, the CDBG water line grant.

Golden was also appointed streets and sanitation commissioner by Clemons with approval from council.

Councilman Gregg Covington was also appointed parks and recreation commissioner in addition to being police commissioner with approval from Council.

Clemons next showed four designs for a new town logo. Council chose the second design which, with the standard name of the town included, is based on what is the closest a small town can get to a historic skyscraper, a three-story building built circa 1893, which can be seen off of Savannah Highway. It was at one point an insurance company building as well as having previous and later uses.

“At one point, it was the tallest skyscraper between Columbia and Savannah,” Clemons said.

This logo based on the skyscraper will eventually be placed on a new website which is being created by Claflin alum Nastasha Carter of Augusta, Georgia, who showed some potential facets of it during the meeting, including how it will appeal not only to citizens but to visitors who want to come to the town.