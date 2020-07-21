NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: New councilwoman sworn in

Council also approved first reading of a change to the fiscal year from January to January to July 1 to June 30.

A motion for an amendment on the ordinance on burning of trash and bonfires, which was discussed at a previous meeting, was tabled for a future meeting.

The first reading of an ordinance to change the municipal fine from $500 to $1087.50 was next approved by Council.

Clemons said that a block grant process mentioned in the last meeting was completed with all forms having been submitted. She added they should know in early September if they are approved for the grant.

She also mentioned several water lines in the community will be replaced and that the town recently received a $500 grant from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Clemons said that with some of the grant money, the town purchased yard signs to promote the census.

She mentioned the town had an emergency meeting to accept the ordinance from the Orangeburg County to make it a requirement to wear a mask when out in public in any public building, restaurant, or other public places due to COVID-19. She said that if you are in an area where the six-feet safe distance cannot be maintained, a mask must be also be worn.

"Wear your face mask, and avoid large group gatherings," Clemons said.

