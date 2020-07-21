NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: New councilwoman sworn in

NORWAY – The Town of Norway swore in Berley James, a new councilwoman for District 4, during their July Council meeting, which was live-streamed on the town’s Facebook page.
Mayor Tracie Clemons welcomed James to the council.
Clemons next requested to make James the sanitation commissioner, which the council approved.
“She will be responsible for litter control, keeping the streets clean, and letting the administration know
Clemons said, “I would also like to reappoint the parks and recreation commissioner role to Ms. James.”
This was also approved by the council.
Clemons also said that the council member for District 2 had resigned and that a special election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In his report, Police Chief Brad Wilke said that property crimes are up in the area.
“Several have been cleared through investigative work,” he said.
Wilke proposed the hiring of another part-time officer to help cover the area so people feel more secure.
“We will be requiring the use of face masks during traffic court,” Wilke added.
He also mentioned that the department is looking into additional grants for medical gear.
Council also approved first reading of a change to the fiscal year from January to January to July 1 to June 30.
A motion for an amendment on the ordinance on burning of trash and bonfires, which was discussed at a previous meeting, was tabled for a future meeting.
The first reading of an ordinance to change the municipal fine from $500 to $1087.50 was next approved by Council.
Clemons said that a block grant process mentioned in the last meeting was completed with all forms having been submitted. She added they should know in early September if they are approved for the grant.
She also mentioned several water lines in the community will be replaced and that the town recently received a $500 grant from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Clemons said that with some of the grant money, the town purchased yard signs to promote the census.
She mentioned the town had an emergency meeting to accept the ordinance from the Orangeburg County to make it a requirement to wear a mask when out in public in any public building, restaurant, or other public places due to COVID-19. She said that if you are in an area where the six-feet safe distance cannot be maintained, a mask must be also be worn.
"Wear your face mask, and avoid large group gatherings," Clemons said.
