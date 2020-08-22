NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor: Residents not paying bills, fines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY – At August’s Norway Town Council meeting, Mayor Tracie Clemons said that the town’s income has been affected by two things the citizens are not doing.

“People are still not paying their water bills,” she said.

When asked about potential increases in charges being the reason for lack of payments, Clemons said there was not an increase on the charge for the water bills, and the town has not increased water bills since 2010.

Clemons said that given current situations with financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may be able to set up payment plans for some water bills.

During the meeting, Clemons named herself as the water commissioner after the council member who was in charge of the water department resigned.

She next added that some people are not paying their traffic citations in the town.