NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor: Residents not paying bills, fines

NORWAY – At August’s Norway Town Council meeting, Mayor Tracie Clemons said that the town’s income has been affected by two things the citizens are not doing.
“People are still not paying their water bills,” she said.
When asked about potential increases in charges being the reason for lack of payments, Clemons said there was not an increase on the charge for the water bills, and the town has not increased water bills since 2010.
Clemons said that given current situations with financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may be able to set up payment plans for some water bills.
During the meeting, Clemons named herself as the water commissioner after the council member who was in charge of the water department resigned.
She next added that some people are not paying their traffic citations in the town.
Police Chief Bradley Wilke said, “We are also seeing a growing trend in people not paying their citations or are paying them late which are skewing the numbers for court and costs. In addition, many are failing to show up to court -- however, the agencies are submitting the tickets to their record which can result in many paying after the next tax cycle. This comes in conjunction with the release of inmates from the jails due to COVID 19.”
Wilke also said there has been a decrease in crime recently around the Norway area but not Orangeburg County overall.
“Last month’s statistics and comparison with (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) reporting are showing a growing trend in crime around the area of Orangeburg, with an increased request for response for county calls under mutual aid. However, the current trends in Norway are showing a reduction in property crime over the June dates,” he said.
The Town of Norway had approximately 60 traffic tickets, four arrests, and 15 warrants issued during the last month.
Wilke also mentioned some changes to a patrol vehicle.
“We will be marking a patrol vehicle. This will help with visibility and to promote the Town of Norway as a professional body of government. This will also help the businesses and residents know that we are out on patrol,” Wilke said.
He also mentioned they have had some recent interviews for officer positions in the town.
Wilke discussed some school-based training for officers.
“The police department will be joining in with the several other municipalities in attending online training to help promote the security of schools in and around the county. This will serve to better train officers for police response to our local schools when students return to classes.”
