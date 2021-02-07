NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Interim police chief resigns

According to a handout from the town, one “must-do” goal is to catch up on audits from 2014-2020 and to engage the services of Blue Ink Sign Inc. of Orangeburg to do this.

Clemons stated that a debt of $20,000 ethically had to be paid to a previous accounting firm before they could move to the new firm.

Clemons stated that the town recently delivered the check for $20,000, which came from a loan with a town building as collateral approved in a previous meeting, to the former CPA. The town can now proceed with Blue Ink Sign Inc.

Clemons said, "Now we can start accumulating the data from 2014 to 2021. We are diligently working with the new accountant."

A “should-do” goal on the list is codification. According to an online dictionary, codification is the action or process of arranging laws or rules according to a system or plan.

Clemons added the town has to update codification dating back to 1996. She said new amendments (to ordinances, etc.) had been placed in the codification book but that updates needed to be made dating back 25 years.