NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Interim police chief resigns

NORWAY – Mayor Tracie Clemons announced the resignation of the new interim police chief during the Facebook live meeting of the Norway Town Council last week.
She also announced her disapproval of how some citizens are communicating about their water bills and announced the passing of a resolution, which occurred during a special public meeting Jan. 15, for strategic goal priorities for the town in 2021.
“Interim Chief James Thorpe recently resigned,” Mayor Clemons stated early in the meeting. She added that the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division have been notified that they are without a chief.
“Out of the 13 months under this administration, we have had an officer for 11 months,” Clemons explained, stating that citizens may have some concerns.
Clemons added that the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has stepped in to assist the town and that they are watching over the area. She stated, for example, that the sheriff’s office recently helped recover a stolen backhoe in Norway.
Clemons affirmed that the town is actively looking for a new chief and an officer as well.
“We have interviewed three officers for the chief of police position. … One of those is interested,” she said.
“As far as the part-time (officer) position, it is posted on the Municipal Association of S.C. website,” Clemons added.
Clemons said, “Please call 911 or the dispatch number directly if you have an emergency. It is 803-534-3550. Please call the OCSO if you are in need of assistance until we hire the qualified chief for the Norway Police Department.”
Clemons stated her next announcement applied personally to her but that it also related to town employees and council members, too.
“This one hits home to me. For those of you water account customers who have approached my family members, guess what? ... They do not work for the Town of Norway,” Clemons said.
Clemons said, “Do not approach my family members about your water bill payment. Please call the town hall.”
“Payments must be received on the 18th to avoid late charges. … Cut-off is the 26th,” she said. Clemons later read from information which is printed on every water bill.
She stated that the only reason a water account is disconnected is lack of payment and choosing not to pay a water bill and then having one’s water cut off is not an emergency, so Public Works workers should not be called for this.
“Our Public Works workers will not be called after hours if you have had your water cut off due to non-payment,” Clemons added.
She stated Public Works should only be called if there is an actual emergency.
“Do not approach a council member or town employee about hooking back up your water (after hours),” Clemons said.
She also stated that council members should not advise citizens about tampering with water meters and alleged that at least one council member had done so.
Councilwoman Berley James, in her report, discussed some positive activities from the citizens, who, with her, did litter pick-up on Sunday, Jan. 17.
She stated they did litter pick-up on Second and Third streets and Harrison Avenue.
Members of council agreed to join in the cleanup efforts when the next date for a cleanup is set.
One of the “should-do” goals of the strategic goals approved via the recent resolution council passed on Jan. 15 was to have four litter cleanups with volunteers.
Clemons, in another part of her water report, stated the Town of Norway is going to have to do some additional work on the Winchester water line replacement project because two homes were not on the new lines. She added that on Wednesday, Feb. 3, that they are going to have to turn the entire water system off for two hours from 10 a.m.-noon.
Clemons also discussed the Jan. 15 resolution dealing with strategic goals for the town.
According to a handout from the town, one “must-do” goal is to catch up on audits from 2014-2020 and to engage the services of Blue Ink Sign Inc. of Orangeburg to do this.
Clemons stated that a debt of $20,000 ethically had to be paid to a previous accounting firm before they could move to the new firm.
Clemons stated that the town recently delivered the check for $20,000, which came from a loan with a town building as collateral approved in a previous meeting, to the former CPA. The town can now proceed with Blue Ink Sign Inc.
Clemons said, "Now we can start accumulating the data from 2014 to 2021. We are diligently working with the new accountant."
A “should-do” goal on the list is codification. According to an online dictionary, codification is the action or process of arranging laws or rules according to a system or plan.
Clemons added the town has to update codification dating back to 1996. She said new amendments (to ordinances, etc.) had been placed in the codification book but that updates needed to be made dating back 25 years.
According to the handout from the town, other “must-do” goals of the strategic goals passed by the resolution include: purchasing equipment and repairing parts/stock to assist with the on-going maintenance of the utility system; conducting safety training for staff (including “trench safety” training in February); improving external communications to citizens, including continuing social media notifications but also looking into an app citizens can download which will give them information; and inventorying citizen assets such as financing and landscaping to seek volunteer support for the town.
Another “should-do” goal of the strategic goals passed by this resolution is researching bond financing options to consolidate and refinance general fund and revenue fund debt.
The “could-do” strategic goals include: fulfilling maintenance needs of S.C. Hwy. 321 landscaping via volunteer work days; starting a branding/image/marketing campaign; and reappointing the board/committee for parks and recreation, including developing recreational assessment and scheduling one recreational event for 2021.
In other business:
• Several appointments were made during the meeting. Municipal Judge Angela Garrick Martin was appointed. Town Attorney Russell Blanchard was also appointed. Both called in to the Facebook Live meeting and agreed to serve.
• The Town of Norway received an award for its participation in the 2020 Census, it was announced.
• Clemons mentioned that they have had 149 cases of COVID-19 in Norway. She stated they had a sick individual come to the town hall who had a person with COVID-19 in their household.
"If you have a family member who is positive and you feel sick, stay home. Technically, you are supposed to quarantine," she said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control COVID-19 vaccination hotline number is 1-866-365-8110.