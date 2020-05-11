Norway town council holds meeting; Neeses cancels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two times was the charm in this case for the town of Norway to have its council meeting via conference calls and Facebook Live Tuesday evening, May 5, as a safe method during the COVID-19 pandemic after the town failed to meet a quorum using the same methods on Monday evening, May 4.

Mayor Tracie Clemons and one council member who had phoned in were initially present online as were a small group of citizens that had joined to watch the live video on Facebook on Monday evening – the first Monday of the month when the council usually meets at 7 p.m. Calls were made to all council members who were not present, but, again, a quorum could not be met the first week day. Clemons postponed the meeting to Tuesday at the same time, using the same methods, and publicly announced this online. The meeting was successfully held on Tuesday evening.

Clemons stated by email, “All Council members were present for Tuesday’s Council meeting.”

According to Clemons’ emailed, informal minutes, council made a motion that the Town of Norway requested a 3-mile extension of law enforcement jurisdiction.