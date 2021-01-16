NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Councilman sworn in, debt discussed

NORWAY – Councilman Kelvin D. Crosby was sworn in during the regular Norway Town Council meeting held via Facebook Live Monday evening, Jan. 4. The town’s debt was discussed, and a second reading of a loan ordinance was held among other business.
Mayor Tracie Clemons congratulated Crosby on being elected to the council seat, as did commenters on Facebook. Crosby was elected to serve District 2 in the town and will be chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee. Most other assignments stayed basically the same.
Councilwoman Berley James was next voted on by council to be Mayor Pro Tem. Clemons and members of council congratulated her for this.
Clemons next mentioned several areas in which the town is in debt but is still working on. An ordinance for a loan for the town was drafted toward the end of last year and had a first reading in December 2020.
The mayor stated that the ordinance for the loan for the town has had the building location being put up for collateral clarified so that there can be no confusion. The loan is in the amount of up to but not exceeding $20,000 with 10-percent interest rate with putting one of the town buildings up for collateral to pay for the town’s outstanding balance of $20,000 with McGregor CPA.
Second reading was given to the ordinance Monday evening and was approved by Council.
Clemons also gave a report on the Public Works Department areas.
“We have submitted the permit to DHEC to tie in to the last part of the line on Winchester Avenue,” she stated.
Clemons said, regarding the Harrison Avenue water project, “We have been approved for that. We are basically going through the paperwork process for that.”
Clemons added, “We have no issues with the wastewater treatment plant. Everything is running smoothly. We are in compliance with DHEC in regards to all of our sampling at the wastewater treatment plant.”
She then mentioned several line breaks on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day which were repaired and a recent sewer issue which was dealt with by the town.
Clemons stated a reminder to citizens: “Fire hydrant flushing will happen during the course of the next six to eight weeks, so the water pressure will go low.”
She asked that residents run their water inside and out for approximately 15 minutes after this process.
Clemonsasked that citizens contact the council member in charge of their district with any concerns about anything in the town, and those concerns will then be brought before council.
Councilwoman Bonnie Fogle serves District 1, Councilman Kelvin Crosby now serves District 2, Councilman Greg Covington serves District 3 and Councilwoman Berley James serves District 4. The Town Hall has a map of all of the districts and contact information for all of the council members.