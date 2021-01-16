NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Councilman sworn in, debt discussed

NORWAY – Councilman Kelvin D. Crosby was sworn in during the regular Norway Town Council meeting held via Facebook Live Monday evening, Jan. 4. The town’s debt was discussed, and a second reading of a loan ordinance was held among other business.

Mayor Tracie Clemons congratulated Crosby on being elected to the council seat, as did commenters on Facebook. Crosby was elected to serve District 2 in the town and will be chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee. Most other assignments stayed basically the same.

Councilwoman Berley James was next voted on by council to be Mayor Pro Tem. Clemons and members of council congratulated her for this.

Clemons next mentioned several areas in which the town is in debt but is still working on. An ordinance for a loan for the town was drafted toward the end of last year and had a first reading in December 2020.

The mayor stated that the ordinance for the loan for the town has had the building location being put up for collateral clarified so that there can be no confusion. The loan is in the amount of up to but not exceeding $20,000 with 10-percent interest rate with putting one of the town buildings up for collateral to pay for the town’s outstanding balance of $20,000 with McGregor CPA.