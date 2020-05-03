Norway to test town employees for coronavirus

NORWAY – The Town of Norway plans to have its employees use the drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Family Health Center in Denmark soon and will soon have the mobile FHC come to Norway itself to give the test and administer other services.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control website, there are currently 60 reported cases of COVID-19 in Orangeburg County. It also said there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Norway zip code. There are, however, two reported cases in the Neeses zip code just north of Norway and three reported cases in the Denmark zip code just south of Norway. Also according to the website, the Town of North has 11 reported cases of COVID-19. The estimated, unreported cases in each of the towns that surround Norway are many times those numbers according to the DHEC web-site.
Responding by email, Mayor Tracie Clemons agreed with DHEC’s assessment: “All towns that border Norway have confirmed cases, and we want to provide testing to those that are willing and want to know the results whether positive or negative.”
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses stated when contacted about testing, “We are not doing any testing at this time for employees or citizens. We recommend that the Neeses community contact their personal physician if they have any symptoms. We believe their doctor would be better equipped informing them in testing, prevention and treatment of COVID-19.”
The City of Denmark is not doing any municipal-based testing of the virus for its employees or citizens either.
Denmark City Administrator Heyward Robinson said, “If citizens feel they have a need for testing, we encourage them to use the Family Health Center and the Regional Medical Center in the city.”
The Town of North does not border Norway, but it should be noted they are not doing specific municipal-based testing for those in its area.
Stephanie Ott, interim town clerk and clerk of court in North, did not go into specifics when asked about the town and COVID-19 testing for employees and citizens but made a general statement: "The Town of North is following directives placed by Orangeburg County under the state of emergency issued by the governor of the state of South Carolina."
The Town of Norway, at present, seems to be one of the few, if only, towns in western Orangeburg County that will be providing COVID-19 testing as a municipal service to its employees and facilitating testing for some citizens,
Clemons said, “The Town of Norway’s plans are to utilize the Family Health Center (FHC) Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing at their Denmark facility. Our entire staff of six employees, myself, and two council members will get tested at the Denmark facility.”
“Per the FHC Director, Mr. Leon Brunson, he will execute one of his Mobile FHC units within two weeks to come to Norway and potentially other areas to administer testing and other medical services, she said.
Clemons said the town may pay a limited portion of the testing cost for citizens who do not have health insurance. The money would come donations from individuals and businesses, with the support of Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston, she said.
Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.