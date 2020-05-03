Norway to test town employees for coronavirus

The City of Denmark is not doing any municipal-based testing of the virus for its employees or citizens either.

Denmark City Administrator Heyward Robinson said, “If citizens feel they have a need for testing, we encourage them to use the Family Health Center and the Regional Medical Center in the city.”

The Town of North does not border Norway, but it should be noted they are not doing specific municipal-based testing for those in its area.

Stephanie Ott, interim town clerk and clerk of court in North, did not go into specifics when asked about the town and COVID-19 testing for employees and citizens but made a general statement: "The Town of North is following directives placed by Orangeburg County under the state of emergency issued by the governor of the state of South Carolina."

The Town of Norway, at present, seems to be one of the few, if only, towns in western Orangeburg County that will be providing COVID-19 testing as a municipal service to its employees and facilitating testing for some citizens,

Clemons said, “The Town of Norway’s plans are to utilize the Family Health Center (FHC) Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing at their Denmark facility. Our entire staff of six employees, myself, and two council members will get tested at the Denmark facility.”