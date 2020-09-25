Norway to get $622K grant

This funding will be used to upgrade waterlines and improve fire protection along Harrison Avenue on the western side of Norway. This newly awarded project will complement the work that was completed during the 2017 Winchester Avenue CDBG project that also upgraded waterlines and fire protection on the western side of Norway. This project will provide a benefit to at least 135 persons in the Town of Norway.

The Town of Williston in Barnwell County will be funded $1 million dollars from CDBG, and the town will match this amount with approximately $264,000 dollars of local funds for a grand total of $1,264,000 dollars in project financing. This funding will be used to improve the town’s overall drinking water quality and water system performance. The project will consist of the construction of a new water treatment facility adjacent to the Shuler Street well and the demolition of the outdated Halford Street water treatment facility. Additionally, a half-mile stretch of waterline along Church Street (U.S. 78) between Enterprise Drive and Rosemary Street and a half-mile stretch of waterline along Elko and Kelly streets will be improved to 10-inch PVC line. These stretches of line are estimated to be at least half a century old, are made of inferior materials, and are prone to breaking. This system will provide a benefit to the over 3,000 residential users of the town’s water system.