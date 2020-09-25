Norway to get $622K grant

The Town of Norway in Orangeburg County will be funded approximately $622,000 dollars from the 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Infrastructure funding cycle, and the town will match this amount with approximately $90,000 in local match for a grand total of $711,650 dollars.
This funding will be used to upgrade waterlines and improve fire protection along Harrison Avenue on the western side of Norway. This newly awarded project will complement the work that was completed during the 2017 Winchester Avenue CDBG project that also upgraded waterlines and fire protection on the western side of Norway. This project will provide a benefit to at least 135 persons in the Town of Norway.
The Lower Savannah region received three grant awards totaling approximately $2.6 million dollars in the 2020 CDBG Community Infrastructure funding cycle, the S.C. Department of Commerce announced recently. All three grant applications submitted by Lower Savannah COG Community Development staff in the spring 2020 application round were selected to receive funding. Twenty-three units of local government across South Carolina were awarded funding in total.
The Town of Williston in Barnwell County will be funded $1 million dollars from CDBG, and the town will match this amount with approximately $264,000 dollars of local funds for a grand total of $1,264,000 dollars in project financing. This funding will be used to improve the town’s overall drinking water quality and water system performance. The project will consist of the construction of a new water treatment facility adjacent to the Shuler Street well and the demolition of the outdated Halford Street water treatment facility. Additionally, a half-mile stretch of waterline along Church Street (U.S. 78) between Enterprise Drive and Rosemary Street and a half-mile stretch of waterline along Elko and Kelly streets will be improved to 10-inch PVC line. These stretches of line are estimated to be at least half a century old, are made of inferior materials, and are prone to breaking. This system will provide a benefit to the over 3,000 residential users of the town’s water system.
The Town of Monetta in Aiken and Saluda counties will be funded $969,000 dollars from CDBG, and the town will match this amount with $51,000 in local funds for a project total of $1,020,000 dollars. This funding will be used to add a new 150,000-gallon elevated water storage tank to the town’s municipal water system. Currently, the town only has a single 100,000-gallon tank located within the town limits. This new tank will more than double the town’s storage capacity, and it will greatly improve water pressure and fire flow in the southern zone of the town’s water system in northern Aiken County and southeastern Saluda County. This project will be a benefit to the nearly 1,000 residential users of the town’s water system in rural Aiken and Saluda counties, and the application was submitted in coordination with Aiken County.
