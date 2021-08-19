Norway to celebrate Senior Citizen Day with festival

NORWAY -- World Senior Citizen Day will be celebrated through the Norwegian Senior Festival which is also this Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with activities in and outside the Three Crosses Ministry building in Norway and a senior parade being held during the day.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said, "We want to honor and acknowledge all senior citizens, for they have left legacies behind and paved the way for generations beyond them."

"We care about them and they get to be acknowledged. This is how we came up with the theme, “Celebrating Our 'Greatest Generation' and Promoting Healthy Aging.” They are our greatest gift and inspiration and we love them in a special way," Clemons said.

Games and activities for seniors will be located just outside the Three Crosses Ministry building. To adhere to the CDC guidelines, all activities will take place outside, and there may be some revisions to go inside depending on the activity. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Fried fish, a side, dessert and drinks (water, soda, or tea) will be served to the senior citizens at the cost of the town. The Visions Band will be set up next to the building for nostalgic entertainment. Registered vendors will be available to sell their products.