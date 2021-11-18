 Skip to main content
Norway to benefit from USDA funds

LIBRARY norway town hall sign

The Town of Norway is one of several communities that will benefit from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant announced Thursday.

The Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, Inc., is receiving a $164,999 Rural Community Development Initiative Grant from the USDA.

The money will be used to provide technical assistance to individual water and wastewater communities and utility companies to help them prepare asset management plans, plan for fiscal sustainability and map assets.

Norway is one of seven communities that will benefit.

Overall, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the department is investing $86 million to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing and health care for people who live and work in rural areas.

