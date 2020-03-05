Norway mayor to hold inaugural gala March 7
0 comments
editor's pick

Norway mayor to hold inaugural gala March 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY – Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, who was sworn in to office in January, will hold a Mayoral Inaugural Gala in the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School gymnasium at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, with dignitaries attending, including former S.C. politician, CNN political analyst and attorney Bakari Sellers as guest speaker.

Clemons also said that state Sen. Brad Hutto, state Rep. Lonnie Hosey and Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston will be attending the gala among others. The first hour will include a meet-and-greet with dignitaries, and refreshments will be served. Reservations are required. Speeches will begin after the meet-and-greet time.

For more information, call 803-378-2041.

103019 norway election Tracie Clemons

Clemons

Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News