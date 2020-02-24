Norway mayor endorses Buttigieg

Norway Mayor Tracie M. Clemons endorsed Pete Buttigieg for president, citing his rural economy plan and his leadership as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to a press release from the Buttigieg campaign.

Clemons is the first black woman mayor to endorse Buttigieg in South Carolina, according to the campaign.

“I know firsthand that mayors get things done and that’s why I trust Pete to lead our nation with the same vigor and focus he brought to his time and tenure as mayor of South Bend. It's his progressive leadership style and efforts that sold it for me,” Clemons said in the release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Pete’s bold and pragmatic leadership — and his vision to uplift rural communities like Norway — is an inspiration and exactly what we need in the White House,” she said.

Buttigieg is a Democratic candidate for president. South Carolina’s presidential primary is Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0