Norway mayor donates t-shirts to health care workers

NORWAY – Not all superheroes wear capes or tights; some of them wear scrubs or other attire, and Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway will soon donate 34 shirts to Norway area health-care workers who have served as heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Clemons is donating the t-shirts on behalf of the town of Norway.
In a Facebook post, Clemons said, “If you are a Healthcare Worker in ANY capacity (nurse, doctor, technician, home health, etc.) please inbox your tshirt size. AND if you know of any other NORWEIGIAN (inside or outside the town limits), inbox their Tshirt size as well. WE commend you!!! God Speed. AMEN -- Mayor Clemons.”
“A total of 34 healthcare workers responded, and if we could do something to show them that we care and to put a smile on their faces, then that's what we will do,” Clemons said “The statement on the shirt speaks volumes. It’s fitting and comes at the right time during this pandemic.”
The statement on the front of the shirt that she referred to reads, “I’m essential at ALL times, not just in a crisis.” It also has Professional Development Training Services written on the front, which Clemons later explained, and “Healthcare Hero” on the back. All of the t-shirts Clemons are donating have this on them.
The t-shirts were $15 apiece for a total of a $510 donation by Clemons on behalf of the town of Norway.
“The value of the shirts is $15, and the shirts are a product of Professional Development Training Services (PDTS) LLC in the Kershaw County area,” Clemons said. “PDTS is a post-secondary institution that offers training in nurse aid, phlebotomy and EKS training.”
“PDTS founder, Kesha Hayes. created the shirts, and I wanted to support her institution by providing shirts to all health-care workers in Norway and a few others from surrounding communities as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clemons added.
She added, “Even though I am not a health care worker, I ordered t-shirt myself to support the cause.”
Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.