Norway mayor donates t-shirts to health care workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY – Not all superheroes wear capes or tights; some of them wear scrubs or other attire, and Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway will soon donate 34 shirts to Norway area health-care workers who have served as heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemons is donating the t-shirts on behalf of the town of Norway.

In a Facebook post, Clemons said, “If you are a Healthcare Worker in ANY capacity (nurse, doctor, technician, home health, etc.) please inbox your tshirt size. AND if you know of any other NORWEIGIAN (inside or outside the town limits), inbox their Tshirt size as well. WE commend you!!! God Speed. AMEN -- Mayor Clemons.”

“A total of 34 healthcare workers responded, and if we could do something to show them that we care and to put a smile on their faces, then that's what we will do,” Clemons said “The statement on the shirt speaks volumes. It’s fitting and comes at the right time during this pandemic.”

The statement on the front of the shirt that she referred to reads, “I’m essential at ALL times, not just in a crisis.” It also has Professional Development Training Services written on the front, which Clemons later explained, and “Healthcare Hero” on the back. All of the t-shirts Clemons are donating have this on them.