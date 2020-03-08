Norway hopes HGTV will give the town a makeover

The Town of Norway and a teen resident recently submitted separate video entries to the HGTV Home Town Makeover Contest related to the channel’s series “Home Town.”

As shown in the town's video, Norway aims to be more inviting to people driving through on Highway 321, and 14-year-old Katie Whetstone’s video reveals both positives and some areas for improvement in the town.

About a month after the town’s video submission, Mayor Tracie Clemons said, “HGTV should come to Norway to beautify the main highway as it relates to landscaping. I want to add to what is already here in Norway.

“I want to touch up the exteriors of some of the old historical buildings. For the entire of Highway 321 at it goes through Norway, we want to bring the flowerbeds to life. We want to pull out the weeds and add a lot more flowers,” she said.

Clemons also mentioned a group of young men who pick up trash throughout the town and said she wants to have these efforts continue and add to them.

She added, “The sidewalks are definitely something we want to restore. You want to keep it sweet and simple.”

Cyndi Bates Williams discusses a couple of the restaurant options in the town in the video and shares her enthusiasm for local restaurants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}