Norway hopes HGTV will give the town a makeover

The Town of Norway and a teen resident recently submitted separate video entries to the HGTV Home Town Makeover Contest related to the channel’s series “Home Town.”
As shown in the town's video, Norway aims to be more inviting to people driving through on Highway 321, and 14-year-old Katie Whetstone’s video reveals both positives and some areas for improvement in the town.
About a month after the town’s video submission, Mayor Tracie Clemons said, “HGTV should come to Norway to beautify the main highway as it relates to landscaping. I want to add to what is already here in Norway.
“I want to touch up the exteriors of some of the old historical buildings. For the entire of Highway 321 at it goes through Norway, we want to bring the flowerbeds to life. We want to pull out the weeds and add a lot more flowers,” she said.
Clemons also mentioned a group of young men who pick up trash throughout the town and said she wants to have these efforts continue and add to them.
She added, “The sidewalks are definitely something we want to restore. You want to keep it sweet and simple.”
Cyndi Bates Williams discusses a couple of the restaurant options in the town in the video and shares her enthusiasm for local restaurants.
Clemons said, “Local restaurants are an asset because we have people who travel through Norway and stop at a restaurant. It gives exposure to the town because, for example, we have repeat customers to Gibson’s Food Station (and Friday's Restaurant and Nite Life).”
Bessie Peeples, head of the local Girl Scouts and active volunteer in the community, stated in the town’s video that she wants people to think of the Town of Norway, not the country of Norway, and that it does need a makeover.
Whetstone filmed her video herself. It shows some nice spots in Norway such as the local park and some stores but also shows a derelict property and overgrown area.
Clemons said, “We would like for the overgrown properties, as per the permission of the owners of them, if they are not going to use them or build them up, to remove those properties.”
Corey B. Clemons, new assistant town clerk, filmed Mayor Clemons and others for the town video, which showed her in front of the highway, storefronts and with the historic mini-skyscraper of the town in the background. Blue Ink Films/Blue Ink Sign of Orangeburg put the town’s video presentation together.
According to HGTV.com, through early last month with a deadline of Feb. 4, any citizen of a small town (population 40,000 or less) who loves their own hometown could go to HGTVHomeTownTakeover.com and log on to sell HGTV on why theirs was the one town most deserving to be featured in the special series.
No town or towns have been selected for the makeover yet. According to HGTV’s website, submissions are still under review.
The Town of Norway’s video submission is located on Facebook at this link: https://www.facebook.com/tmclemons/videos/10157182087238507/.
Whetstone’s is located on the same platform via this link: https://www.facebook.com/tmclemons/posts/10157187539553507.
