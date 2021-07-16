 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norway home damaged by fire
0 comments
editor's pick

Norway home damaged by fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY fire illustration

NORWAY -- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Maple Street, Norway, was damaged by fire on Thursday.

The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Fire damages Vance home

HOW TO HELP: Help families get back on their feet by giving the gift of a second chance. Gifts from Hometown Heroes provide financial assistance so families can pay for their immediate needs such as food, clothes, personal care items, and a safe place to stay. Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER: To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP: People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon
Local

Extra SNAP benefits to end soon

The S.C. Department of Social Services announced Monday that the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits provided during the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News