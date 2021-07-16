Norway home damaged by fire

NORWAY -- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Maple Street, Norway, was damaged by fire on Thursday.

The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

HOW TO HELP: Help families get back on their feet by giving the gift of a second chance. Gifts from Hometown Heroes provide financial assistance so families can pay for their immediate needs such as food, clothes, personal care items, and a safe place to stay. Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER: To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP: People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0