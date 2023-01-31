 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Norway, Branchville special elections March 28

  • 0
Voting illustration, ballot box, library

Special elections are set in the Orangeburg County towns of Branchville and Norway on March 28.

The elections will be held to fill the unexpired term of former Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons and the unexpired term of Branchville Town Councilman Charles Dukes.

Clemons resigned from her position at the end of the Norway Town Council meeting on Dec. 5. Her term would have expired in November 2023, when the next regular election is scheduled. Dukes also resigned from his position on the Branchville Town Council. His four-year term would have also expired in November of 2023.

The next regular election in both municipalities is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Filing for both seats ended Monday, Jan. 30. Lynn P. Garrick was the only person to file for Clemson's former seat. Wendy Myles was the lone filer for Dukes' seat.

People are also reading…

Demetra Kaye reports on an AP survey saying that Black-voter support increased for the GOP during last midterm elections.

The special election is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Norway Senior Center, located at 105 St. John Ave. in Norway, according to Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office Director Aurora Smalls.

Smalls said the special election in Branchville is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28 at the Branchville Commuity Center at 7647 Freedom Road in Branchville.

She said only registered voters residing within each town's limits are eligible to vote.

Votes cast in each election will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office, 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Myanmar children cut off from education and healthcare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News