Norway, Branchville special elections March 28

Special elections are set in the Orangeburg County towns of Branchville and Norway on March 28.

The elections will be held to fill the unexpired term of former Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons and the unexpired term of Branchville Town Councilman Charles Dukes.

Clemons resigned from her position at the end of the Norway Town Council meeting on Dec. 5. Her term would have expired in November 2023, when the next regular election is scheduled. Dukes also resigned from his position on the Branchville Town Council. His four-year term would have also expired in November of 2023.

The next regular election in both municipalities is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Filing for both seats ended Monday, Jan. 30. Lynn P. Garrick was the only person to file for Clemson's former seat. Wendy Myles was the lone filer for Dukes' seat.

The special election is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Norway Senior Center, located at 105 St. John Ave. in Norway, according to Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office Director Aurora Smalls.

Smalls said the special election in Branchville is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28 at the Branchville Commuity Center at 7647 Freedom Road in Branchville.

She said only registered voters residing within each town's limits are eligible to vote.

Votes cast in each election will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office, 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.

