Special elections are set in the Orangeburg County towns of Branchville and Norway for Tuesday, March 28.

The elections will be held to fill the unexpired term of former Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons and the unexpired term of Branchville Town Councilman Charles Dukes.

Clemons resigned from her position at the end of the Norway Town Council meeting on Dec. 5.

Her term would have expired in November 2023, when the next regular election is scheduled.

Dukes also resigned from his position on the Branchville Town Council. His four-year term would have also expired in November of 2023.

The next regular election in both municipalities is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Filing for both seats ended Monday, Jan. 30.

Lynn P. Garrick was the only person to file for Clemson's former seat.

Wendy Myles was the lone filer for Dukes' seat.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office Director Aurora Smalls has said the Norway special election is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Norway Senior Center, located at 105 St. John Ave.

Smalls has said the special election in Branchville is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Branchville Community Center at 7647 Freedom Road in Branchville.

Only registered voters residing within each town's limits are eligible to vote

There will also be a space on the ballot for write-ins in each election.

“The ballot will have the one candidate and a space to write in a candidate,” Smalls has said.

Votes cast in each election will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office, 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.