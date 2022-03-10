Due to the expected inclement weather on Saturday morning, March 12,, we have decided to move the Norway Black History Parade time to 2 p.m. Line up starts at 1.p.m..
Just In
Norway Black History Parade postponed until 2 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
