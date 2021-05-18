U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 1st Class Akeem Corley of Orangeburg operates a console in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), on May 6, in support of Northern Edge 2021.

Approximately 15,000 U.S. Service members participated in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14 on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska and temporary maritime activities area.

NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

