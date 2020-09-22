NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town discusses water system

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH – Tentative plans have been in discussion by the North Town Council regarding the town’s water system.

According to minutes obtained by The T&D about an emergency meeting of North Town Council in August, Mayor Julius Jones of North stated that Joe Ingram and Jody Cline, representatives of Mueller Water Works, had discussed information regarding contractual decisions on water system updates and purchasing with council.

According to the minutes, upon return from executive session, no decision was made regarding this.

No decision was made regarding the tentative water system plans during the regular council meeting in September as well.

The last discussion about the water system in North was held during the regular August council meeting and about an unrelated matter. Jones said, during that meeting, that a pump at a well on Highway 321/Savannah Highway for the water system was repaired for thousands of dollars last year. He added that the town recently had the pump checked, and it was shown to be fully operational. The town was recommended to continue using it.

According to additional minutes, the town approved the extension of the wearing of masks in certain circumstances as a continuing preventative measure during the COVID-19 outbreak.

