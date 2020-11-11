NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town applying for infrastructure grant

NORTH – The Town of North will be applying for a $500,000 S.C. Rural Infrastructure grant as announced at the November council meeting.

Mayor Julius Jones said, “We are going to apply for that grant to get some new valves and pipes in the town.”

He added that he deadline is March 15, 2021.

Jones announced something to help those in need as well.

“On Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church will be having a turkey giveaway for the residents of North at the pavilion (in the downtown area). It is drive-thru only. You must show your I.D. (to prove you are a resident of North),” he said

Jones also discussed the new receiver kits for the water meters and said that a representative was sent to the town to do training on using them.

“The face covering ordinance is still continuing. Wear masks and practice social distancing,” Jones said.

Jones noted that COVID-19 testing will continue in the pavilion downtown every Wednesday of November from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.