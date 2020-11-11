 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town applying for infrastructure grant
0 comments
editor's pick
NORTH TOWN COUNCIL

NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Town applying for infrastructure grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North town sign illustration
T&D FILE PHOTO

NORTH – The Town of North will be applying for a $500,000 S.C. Rural Infrastructure grant as announced at the November council meeting.

Mayor Julius Jones said, “We are going to apply for that grant to get some new valves and pipes in the town.”

He added that he deadline is March 15, 2021.

Jones announced something to help those in need as well.

Broadband internet reaching more homes; Orangeburg County’s service is expanding, but some still wait

“On Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church will be having a turkey giveaway for the residents of North at the pavilion (in the downtown area). It is drive-thru only. You must show your I.D. (to prove you are a resident of North),” he said

NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Police to give out Halloween treats, hold costume contest

Jones also discussed the new receiver kits for the water meters and said that a representative was sent to the town to do training on using them.

“The face covering ordinance is still continuing. Wear masks and practice social distancing,” Jones said.

Jones noted that COVID-19 testing will continue in the pavilion downtown every Wednesday of November from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

He said that the North Police Department’s Halloween contest winners will be announced at the next meeting. Neither Chief Lin Shirer nor an officer were at the November meeting, so no police report was given.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

In other business:

• Jones said that only 43.9% of North residents participated in the U.S. Census this year.

• Stephanie Ott, clerk of court, is now also a notary and will stamp documents for the public if they have water accounts with the town.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bamberg County dedicates Veterans Memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News