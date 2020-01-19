NORTH – North Mayor Julius Jones told town council at the Januray meeting that a citizen of the town had complained about green water coming into their bathtub.
Jones said he invited Christie Weidenhof, owner and environmental systems operator of EA Services LLC of Columbia, to speak to council and citizens about this concern and the water testing in the town and other aspects for which her organization is responsible.
Weidenhof attended the meeting and said she just needed to get a name, address, and phone number for the individual who was having the issue with his or her water and that her organization would have the water tested.
“We make sure the town’s wastewater plant and well are DHEC and EPA compliant,” she said.
“Everything above ground (with the water and sewer system) and compliance reporting are handled by us.”
She said they use a contractor to do samples, Outsource Analytical.
Weidenhof stated that the drinking water quality report was submitted to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Jan. 10 and that the discharge monitoring report will be sent on Jan. 28. She also added that everybody passed the sanitary survey.
Earlier in the meeting, Jones said the town is working on putting in the microphones at the clerk’s window at the town hall and that paper water bills will be coming out in January for those who chose that option.
He also amended the agenda to nominate a mayor pro tem.
Jones next made a motion to make Councilman Jeff Washington mayor pro tem. Washington was unanimously approved. Council members Jennifer Williams and Washington made the quorum for the evening’s meeting.
Williams stated during her report, “I have been working on a few projects. I am meeting with a grant writer on the 23rd of this month. I will have a more updated report” at the next meeting.
When questioned by a citizen, she said that this is a different grant than the Opportunity Zone grant she had looked into before.
In other business, Jones mentioned that the town’s special election is coming up on Feb. 4. The election is to fill the seat to which Tonya Jeffcoat was elected but turned down and the seat vacated by Jones.
