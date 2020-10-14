NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Police to give out Halloween treats, hold costume contest

NORTH – A wolf boy, witch, superhero or costume of most any type may be selected for recognition as the best in a new contest addition to the North Police “Patrol the Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Halloween” on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as discussed in the recent town council meeting.

In this alternative to traditional Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic, police will patrol the neighborhoods in the town limits of North while wearing gloves to give out bagged Halloween treats to kids that step out to the police cruisers. The officers will pick the best, observed Halloween costume to be presented at the next council meeting on Monday, Nov. 16.

Police Chief Lin Shirer, as he did last month, explained the process for the candy being given out to stay-at-home trick-or-treaters.

“The town will be divided into four quadrants. One or two patrol cars will patrol neighborhoods with lights and sirens (as a signal the officers are there to give out candy). Look for the blue lights, and listen for the siren.”

He mentioned that children, upon seeing the blue lights and hearing the siren, may then carefully step up to the patrol cars to receive their candy.

Mayor Julius Jones next discussed $6,000 the town received to update the water system: