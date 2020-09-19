NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Police planning Halloween alternative

NORTH – At September’s town council meeting, North Police Chief Lin Shirer said that the use of the pavilion or park will not be happening for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, nor will traditional Halloween activities, but the police department has a plan for an alternative.
“I do not believe COVID-19 will be over by Halloween,” Shirer said.
He said the police department is talking about having a safe alternative to traditional Halloween, putting an officer in each quarter of the town, sounding a siren and delivering candy to children at their homes.
Shirer added that children may still wear costumes at their homes and that they are still working out the details for the plan.
He earlier addressed the fact that there have been two recent shootings in North.
“These two shootings were isolated,” he said.
Shirer added that the shootings were not random shootings.
“We have arrested people in both incidents,” he said.
Mayor Julius Jones next brought before council a resolution committing the town of North to provide a local match of $1,250 for a $25,000 MASA Hometown Development grant. Council approved the resolution.
Jones mentioned that on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at North Town Hall, there will be a council seat election for the town of Woodruff. He added that Tuesday, Nov. 3, will be the general election with the usual polling places.
Jones mentioned that he called the S.C. Department of Transportation to clean some ditches behind the post office in town toward the end of August and that they cleaned them.
Jones also mentioned that people should more actively participate in the U.S. Census, as the North has 41.7% participation, Orangeburg County has 51% participation, S.C. has 58% participation and the U.S. has 64% participation.
Shirer mentioned they have a new police cruiser but are waiting on radio programming for it and have not put the old cruiser up for bid. He also mentioned they are hiring a school resource officer and that the department will be conducting license checks in the area.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.